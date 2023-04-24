Don't expect a PS5 or Xbox Series version of The Division 2

HQ

While Ubisoft seems to be committed to keeping The Division 2 going for at least the next year (and probably beyond), this doesn't mean that the game will be taking full advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series hardware anytime soon.

As noted in an interview with MP1st, creative director on the game at Massive Entertainment, Yannick Banchereau, touched on this situation by stating:

"That's unlikely because if we really wanted to take full advantage of those, since we only have one version of the game that is available on all platforms, taking full advantage of those would mean that the game would no longer be available on the old generations.

"We still have a lot of players that play on all generations and we are not ready to leave them behind and ask them to upgrade. Right now we are trying to make sure every time we add something, it still runs smoothly on the old gen as well."

So while there won't be a current-gen native version of the game anytime soon, PS5 and Xbox Series players can at least take advantage of 60 fps and 4K resolution that was made available in a patch a while ago.