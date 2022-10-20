Don't expect a new season for the Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

HQ

In September Netflix gave us a new anime series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It was set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and the anime series got some positive reviews. And since Cyberpunk seems to be going strong in general, people have started to wonder, could there be a second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners coming in the future. Sadly, probably not.

Japanese Famitsu had a chance to interview the producer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Satoru Honma, and he made it clear that at this point in time there are no plans to continue the story.

"I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback. --- However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there's no such thing as 'we are actually working on Season 2 in the background'. Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don't know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different."

So for now it is safe to assume that we need to consider Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as it is, and not to expect more.

Thanks, VGC