Don't expect a new Deus Ex game in 2026

Another Deus Ex game is on the way, albeit in the form of a remaster being handled by the folks over at Aspyr. Deus Ex Remaster will launch sometime this year, and if you are wondering if the game is a sign of things to come, the bad news is that we shouldn't expect an actual new project in the series this calendar year, at least not one with Adam Jensen as the protagonist.

We say this as voice actor Elias Toufexis, the individual known for voicing Adam Jensen, has taken to X to tease that he has four projects in the pipeline for 2026. One is Bungie's upcoming Marathon and the three others are unclear as right now each project remains under wraps and NDA. This has led some to question if a surprise Deus Ex is on the cards, but Toufexis has already shut this down.

As noticed by Eurogamer, Toufexis has commented on his own post and claimed that none of his 2026 projects are Deus Ex related as "the people in charge are psychopaths."

This is likely somewhat in reference to the turbulent recent history that the series has experienced, where the IP was sold to Embracer back in 2022 before having an in-production game cancelled and much of developer Eidos Montreal laid off in the process. This means that as of the moment, Embracer still maintains ownership of the IP and the leading developer behind it, a sad affair considering the massive parent companies struggles over the last couple of years.

Looking to the immediate future and the Aspyr remake, while you might assume this would at least satisfy the hunger of some fans, many have already voiced their discontent with the project.