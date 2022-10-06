Don't expect a NetherRealm announcement anytime soon

HQ

Mortal Kombat is turning 30 years old on October 8, and it's safe to believe that NetherRealm Studios and Ed Boon (who made the first game together with John Tobias - and is still head of the franchise) have something planned to celebrate this.

As it was over three years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, many have speculated that it might be time to announce a new installation in the series on the 30th anniversary. But while that would have been very nice, Boon himself says on Twitter that's not going to happen, adding that there will be some kind of celebration though.

Most people assumed that NetherRealm's next title would be a new Injustice title as they have alternated that and Mortal Kombat. But rumors have been all over the place, with some claiming it somehow involves Marvel (NetherRealm is owned by Warner, which also is owner of DC) and others saying it is a new Mortal Kombat.

As the last game was released over three years ago, we assume an announcement isn't too far off, and it wouldn't be to surprising to see it happen during The Game Awards in December.