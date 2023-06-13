Don't expect a more powerful Xbox Series X anytime soon

HQ

Last generation was unique as both Microsoft and Sony upgraded their respective consoles roughly halfway through the generation with Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, both considerably more powerful than the standard editions.

If this will happen this generation as well remains to be seen, although pretty knowledgeable people (including the Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick), firmly believes these hardware upgrades are coming eventually. But many gamers feel that the generation barely has started as the pandemic really damaged the first two years in several way with very few releases and many not being as impressive as they should have been.

When Bloomberg asked the Xbox boss Phil Spencer about this, he explained that more powerful hardware is not something the users are asking for, and that Microsoft is happy with Xbox Series X:

"That's not the feedback we're getting right now. Right now, we're pretty set on the hardware we have."

This doesn't mean we won't getting other types of hardware upgrades though, as a black Xbox Series S with twice the storage as the regular white version was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase two days ago, something we reported about.

How do you feel about this, would you buy a more powerful Xbox Series X?