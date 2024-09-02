Don't expect a Batman cameo in The Penguin

HQ

The Penguin is tied to Matt Reeves' Batman universe, and so you might expect the Caped Crusader to appear at some point during the series. However, according to writer/showrunner Lauren LeFranc, there was no need for a Batman cameo.

"Matt's films are through the lens of the Batman, so you're high up, looking down on the city. It's a different perspective," LeFranc told GamesRadar. "With Oz, you're in the city streets, you're in the grit and the muck and the grime. He's looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top. It's a different experience."

Matt Reeves also had some words to say about Batman being absent. "I don't feel like it's missing something fundamental," he said. "I feel like it's an extension of what is fundamentally there. We know this is the world of Batman. You're going down a different alley."

The Penguin premieres on the 19th of September.