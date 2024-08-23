Don't enter Kick if you want to stay spoiler free on Star Wars Outlaws: One streamer is showing the whole game

HQ

Players who pre-ordered the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws will be able to start playing the game from Tuesday 27 August. And while the media already have their copies for review, sometimes the distribution chains for physical copies are not infallible. And someone has got their hands on an advance copy of Star Wars Outlaws and is using it in the worst possible way.

A user on the streaming platform Kick got his hands on a physical copy long before it goes on sale, and is streaming the game in its entirety there. To make matters worse, Kick is apparently dragging its feet on Ubisoft's requests to ban the stream and prevent painful spoilers from circulating the internet.

Naturally, we at Gamereactor are asking for a little more patience to experience the game and avoid jumping in to watch the game on the platform and spoiling the experience. And while you're at it, you may need to mute certain terms in your browser and social networks.