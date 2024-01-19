Don't count on The Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

In the wake of the premiere of Echo, there is a lot of talk about Daredevil and the upcoming TV series Daredevil: Born Again right now. Including how Daredevil's TV series on Netflix is now canon in the MCU, the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen and Foggy, and now the role of The Defenders in the series. Those who have watched the Netflix series know that Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist all joined forces in a very mediocre series where they formed a superhero group called The Defenders. An Avengers-like group but based in New York, rather than on a global scale.

According to the investigative journalist Daniel Richtman we should not expect the other heroes to appear in Daredevil: Born Again. At least there are no such plans at the moment, so Daredevil remains the only Netflix hero we've seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is already confirmed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher. Therefore, it is likely that, sooner or later, the other heroes will return.