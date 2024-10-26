Don't count on any more Kingsman movies

The future looks anything but bright for Matthew Vaughn's violent spy action series. This comes despite the director's own ambitious plans for Eggsy. However, 20th Century Fox head Steve Asbell shut down those hopes in a major interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he gave the following response when asked about the future of Kingsman:

There's no plans on doing them anytime soon.

It's a decision we here at the editorial team aren't exactly shedding any tears over, but a shame for those of you who were hoping for more. Oh well, there's always the option to read the comic series the movies are based on, if nothing else.

Were you hoping for more Kingsman movies?