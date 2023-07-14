Don't bother playing Baldur's Gate III early access at this point

HQ

Baldur's Gate III's official release date is fast-approaching, but for some time players on PC have had access to an early build of the game. Now, the developers at Larian Studios have reminded players that their progress on early access will be wiped when the game launches.

Basically, there's not much point in starting an early access run right now, as no matter what you accomplish, your progress will be gone by the time the game actually launches. "We're recommending that players don't buy the early access version of Baldur's Gate 3 with a view to play through that content, partly because it's out of date but mostly because we're so close to launch," Larian said in a community update.

"Essentially, the game is so vastly different that it's not possible to make those save files compatible." This might be a bit disappointing to those who've poured hours into the early access build of the game, but as Larian says, the finished product is so different we're likely going to be blown away when it releases anyway.