Donnie Yen's character from John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting his own movie

Every John Wick movie has someone badass showing up from his past that we were completely unaware of until they make their appearance. In Chapter 4, we're introduced to Caine, a blind assassin played by Donnie Yen, who spends a good chunk of the movie hunting down Mr. Wick.

Now, according to Deadline, Yen is about to get his own spinoff movie. As part of the deal Chad Stahelski, the franchise director and creator made with Lionsgate, the John Wick universe is going tot be heavily expanding.

Filming is set to start in Hong Kong next year, so the project is shaping up rather quickly. We've also got Ana de Armas' Ballerina movie to look forward to as well. So, even if Mr. Wick is taking a well-earned vacation, there's still plenty of stories left to be told in the world of assassinations.