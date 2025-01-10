Donnie Yen could direct the John Wick spin-off based on his character

HQ

In John Wick: Chapter 4, action legend Donnie Yen introduced us to his character of Caine. The blind assassin who has some history with Wick was one of the best additions to the franchise so far, and Caine will even be getting his own spin-off movie.

Of course, Donnie Yen will star in this film, but as per a recent interview with Collider, he could also be up for directing it. "I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we'll see," he said. "We are talking, and we are talking intimately. We'll see what happens."

Yen does have plenty of directing experience as well as acting experience, but he does see the pressure in creating something for the John Wick franchise. "I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don't want to ruin the franchise," he said. "I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself. I don't want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always."

Yen has another directorial feature coming up in The Prosecutor, which is set to release this year. We don't know when his Caine spin-off would arrive, but would you want to see him direct as well as star?