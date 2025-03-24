Donnarumma learns the hard way a valuable lesson in football: never look away from the ball

HQ

In the craziness of last night's Nations League quarter-finals action, perhaps no other match was more eventful than Germany 3 - 3 Italy, with the German side seriously punishing the Azzurri (a 5-1 aggregate result at half time) that Italy nearly turned upside down in the second half. Despite their efforts, Italy suffered big blows, including perhaps one of the most surreal goals lately...

Gianluigi Donnarumma has earned his place as the Italian captain, and this season he has been incredible for Paris Saint-Germain, including saving two penalties against Liverpool, but on Sunday he made a mistake he will remember for a long time, and it should be as a reminder for every player, goalkeepers or otherwise, to never distract themselves and always keep the eyes on the ball.

https://x.com/gioele_dechiara/status/1903909973991551477

After a header, Donnarumma went to complain with the referee. As the team's captain, he is entitled to speak to the referee. However, he didn't realise that the ball was in motion: Joshua Kimmich swiftly played the ball and Jamal Musiala simply had to push the ball in an empty goal.

According to France 24, the ball boy who quickly passed the ball to Kimmich for the quick corner kick when he realised Donnarumma was distracted, a 15-year-old called Noel Urbaniak, will get a free ticket for the next home game and got the ball autographed.