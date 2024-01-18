Donkey Kong star accused of cheating reaches plea agreement

HQ

Once upon a time he was the greatest in the world, the king of Kong, the master of Pac-Man, and, according to himself, "the world's greatest videogame player". An argument some have questioned, not least his many alleged records, which in recent years have been closely scrutinised by people knowledgeable about the arcade scene and have revealed a number of curiosities.

Lies and doubts have followed in his footsteps, both from his own mouth and those who have chosen to take Mitchell's side. In particular, the Donkey Kong record has come under scrutiny and was most likely achieved through the MAME emulator. This is strictly against the rules and was also (among other things) one of the reasons why Twin Galaxies finally withdrew his record.

Outraged and offended, Mitchell quickly took several legal actions and in the last two years has become notorious for threatening slanderers with lawsuits. One of these - the one against Twin Galaxies - came to an end today, resulting in a settlement between the two parties and the reinstatement of his record.

The exact details of the settlement, however, remain secret, and now the focus shifts to Mitchell's other major battle - the one against the Youtuber Karl Jobst who has been one of the biggest drivers online against the alleged record holder, something that now seems to go to court. In short, the tours continue and Mitchell will continue to fight as long as his legs and wallet will carry him.

Do you think Mitchell is honest, or is he a cheater?

