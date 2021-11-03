Donkey Kong solo movie is reportedly in development, with Seth Rogen voicing the giant ape

HQ

It seems like everyone had some thoughts about the announcement that Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario in the Super Mario movie, but one of the other casting announcements that kind of flew under the radar was the fact that Seth Rogen would be voicing Donkey Kong.

The comedy actor is set to voice the iconic video game character as part of the movie, but that is apparently not the only time he will be bringing his signature voice to Donkey Kong, as a new report by GiantFreakinRobot has stated that Illumination (the animation studio creating the Mario movie) is also looking to produce a movie on the giant ape.

According to the report, several other Kongs are also expected to appear in this movie.

As Illumination or Nintendo are both yet to officially announce anything about this movie, we can only assume that it will be coming sometime after the Super Mario movie in 2022, meaning a release of 2023 or beyond seems likely.

As for the Mario movie, you can see its full cast here.