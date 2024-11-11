Donkey Kong land opens in Super Nintendo World Japan December 11

HQ

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan has finally been unveiled in its entirety. This new themed area, based on Donkey Kong Country, and most prominently in the Donkey Kong Country Returns game, will open December 11, 2024.

This themed land features just one ride, but it is a big one: Mine Cart Madness is a new type, never before seen roller coaster, in which the ride vehicles seem to float literally, just like in the games.

But the area will have several interactive games, including bongos to play or letters KONG to find and scan with the (upcharge) NFC wristband. There will be a souvenir shop, a food kiosk with hot-dogs, Cranky Kong and Rambi will make animatronic apperanaces, and DK himself will be in a full costume.

This new themed land, next to the Super Mario land, was expected to open last summer, but was delayed due to some technical issues, probably due to the complexity of the new ride (which has been seen testing for months now).

Those hoping to play a new Donkey Kong game will have to keep waiting: the final DK game came over ten years ago on Wii U. However, Nintendo will rerelease Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in January 2025, so those visiting the park will be able to buy the game that it is directly based upon... at full price, despite being a fourteen years old title.

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort's new park, Epic Universe, will also open with Super Mario and Donkey Kong lands from the start, in May 2025. But Japanese visitors to Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka, will be the first to experience this Donkey Kong world brought to life.