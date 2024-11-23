Donkey Kong Land is now available on Nintendo Switch Online.

The list of retro games on Nintendo's Switch Online service continues to grow, and the latest addition is none other than Rare's classic gem, Donkey Kong Land. Once again, the spotlight is on the hairy ape, as he faces off against King K. Rool in his quest to recover the banana hoard. Donkey Kong Land becomes the 30th Game Boy game to join Switch Online, and a short trailer for the game can be viewed here.

Cranky Kong challenges you to find the banana hoard—again!

Cranky Kong doesn't think Donkey Kong has proven himself to be a hero yet. So, he decides to work out a deal with the closest villain that he knows. K. Rool and his baddies have hidden bananas in new places across Donkey Kong Island in another attempt to outwit the best-friend duo. And the only response is for Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong to go off on another adventure

Will you be trying out Donkey Kong Land on the Switch?