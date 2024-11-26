Donkey Kong Land 2 is now available with Switch Online

HQ

Last week, Nintendo added the Game Boy classic Donkey Kong Land to its Switch Online subscription, where we once again got to tackle the wretched King K. Rool as well as chow down on the occasional banana.

If you're already done with that game, Nintendo now has something new in store for you - namely the sequel. Donkey Kong Land 2 is now available to enjoy via Switch Online, where Diddy and Dixie Kong are our main characters tasked with saving Donkey Kong himself, something that can only be done by playing through the adventure's 40+ levels.

Take the opportunity to enjoy this piece of gaming history, although we naturally mourn the fact that we do not get any banana yellow cartridges, which the Game Boy original was delivered on.