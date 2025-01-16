Donkey Kong gets surprise redesign in the new Mario Kart game for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been unveiled, but so far the only game confirmed is a new Mario Kart, shown in a brief clip during the teaser. It looks similar to Mario Kart 8 graphic-wise, but with up to 24 players, and a new circuit... that looks like it could be open world?

It's only a few seconds of gameplay, and no details have been shared (we don't even know the title), but enough to confirm something: Donkey Kong has been given a complete redesign. If you look closely, Donkey Kong now looks different than usual: his arms are bigger and more disproportionate, and the fur is darker, bringing him much closer to the look he had in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It certainly looks different than DK's "cannonical" appearance since Kevin Bayliss from Rare redesigned him 30 years ago for Donkey Kong Country, a big departure from the 1981 arcade game that stuck even to Donkey Kong Country Returns (which releases today on Switch)... despite overwriting Miyamoto's classic design.

Now, for the next generation, it seems that Nintendo has decided to reclaim their original mascot, and using the look that Donkey had on the blockbuster movie seems a wise choice, even if many fans are complaining about it. Perhaps that's a clue that a new game, entirely made by the Japanese studios within Nintendo, is also coming to Switch 2? Maybe in April we'll find out!