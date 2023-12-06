Donkey Kong Country to open in Universal Studios Japan in spring 2024

HQ

We've known for a while that there are plans to expand Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan with a Donkey Kong-themed world. No doubt this expansion will also eventually come to other Super Nintendo World's around the world too, but for the Japanese one, we now know when the new world will be opening.

As part of a new announcement proceeding (thanks, Universal Parks News Today), it has been mentioned that the grand opening for Donkey Kong Country will be spring 2024, and that the world will include a Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster. It's said that the world will also feature K O N G letters to collect with the Power-Up Band (check out our video from the LA Super Nintendo World below for a look at how these work), which will now offer a new Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong version too.

There's no word on a firm opening date, but no doubt with the opening coming up, we'll know more in the coming weeks and months.