Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will also take up less than 10 GB on your Nintendo Switch

This week some product listings are surfacing for upcoming Nintendo games announced during the recent Direct. We've already seen how The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will take up just over 6GB on our Nintendo Switch internal storage (or SD card), while Mario & Luigi: Brothership will come close to 10GB of storage. Now we know that the next Donkey Kong won't go over that line either.

The listing on Nintendo Japan website confirms that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will need around 9GB, meaning that on the base storage of the first standard Nintendo Switch model alone you could download all of the games mentioned here and still have room for a few more. Nintendo always surprises with the technical quality of its games and how little space they require (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes up just over 18.3GB), but it's good to know that even with extra storage on hand, the big titles announced for this final stage can still be enjoyed without a problem.