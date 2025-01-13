Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is just over eight gigabytes

HQ

On Thursday, the world's probably most beloved primate is back again, unfortunately not in a new adventure, but at least in a revamped one. It's the 2010 Wii classic Donkey Kong Country Returns, which is now getting a new HD edition, premiering this Thursday, exclusively for Switch.

So how big is this adventure? Is it time to purge the storage space? Well, you probably won't have to, because like so many other games published by Nintendo themselves, it seems to be well optimized. Last June we reported that it was under ten gigabytes, based on data from the Japanese eShop, and now the US eShop confirms that the game is still at a modest 8.3 gigabytes and that this all applies to us in the West as well.

We will of course review the banana-filled feast that is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, don't miss it.