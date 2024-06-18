Donkey Kong Country Returns (again) on the Switch, now in HD

HQ

Even tough today's Nintendo Direct is mostly about games releasing in summer and fall 2024, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will jump onto the Nintendo Switch catalogue on January 16, 2025.

The game by Retro Studios that meant the, ahem, return of the apes on the Wii, now gets HD graphics and also the additional levels created for the 3DS adaptation.

With this news piece, yes, Retro Studios has been present at the Direct, and yes, Donkey Kong too, but not with Metroid Prime 4 and a new entry, as per rumoured/anticipated before. At any rate, it's one of the very best platformers of its era.

Are you looking forward to returning to Donkey Kong Country again?