Donkey Kong Country joins Switch Online

Nintendo will increase the number of retro games available on their subscription service Switch Online this month. We're talking about two new (old?) Super Nintendo games and one from the NES days. The main draw - by at least a couple of miles - is the classic platformer Donkey Kong Country, but then there is Natsume Championship Wrestling (Super Nintendo) and finally, The Immortal from EA.

Will you be downloading any of these to play?