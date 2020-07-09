Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Donkey Kong Country joins Switch Online

Nintendo is adding more games to its Switch Online subscription service and one of them is a true Nintendo gem.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo will increase the number of retro games available on their subscription service Switch Online this month. We're talking about two new (old?) Super Nintendo games and one from the NES days. The main draw - by at least a couple of miles - is the classic platformer Donkey Kong Country, but then there is Natsume Championship Wrestling (Super Nintendo) and finally, The Immortal from EA.

Will you be downloading any of these to play?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content