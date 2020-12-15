Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Donkey Kong Country 3 and four other games added to Nintendo Switch Online

We're getting five NES and SNES classics for "free" this month.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest was a part of the line-up when the Nintendo Switch Online's NES and SNES service expanded last time in September, so why not continue the adventure?

That's at least what Nintendo is thinking, as five oldies will get added to the Online collection on December 18. They are Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!, The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV and Tuff E Nuff from the SNES, as well as Nightshade from the NES. Because this is a season for giving for many players around the world, Nintendo has included a video that shows off a few cheat codes for three of the SNES games as well.

What do you think about the new additions?

