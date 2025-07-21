Donkey Kong Bananza tops physical sales chart in the UK, but falls significantly behind Super Mario Odyssey

HQ

Considering it's effectively the big console launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, you might expect Donkey Kong Bananza to fly off the shelves and set all manner of records like the hardware itself did. However, in the UK for one, this hasn't quite been the case so far, as while the game has sold well, it hasn't had a titanic launch.

According to The Game Business' Christopher Dring, DK Bananza has had a strong launch that has seen it top the physical sales chart in the UK. It did well enough to drive three-times the sales of Donkey Country: Tropical Freeze on the Switch 1, but it only sold around half as well as Super Mario Odyssey did years ago.

Now you might be thinking that physical isn't nearly as popular as it once was years ago, and while that is the case on PlayStation and Xbox, Dring notes it's "not so much on Switch. A little more," meaning the balance isn't nearly as steep as elsewhere. Plus, you might be thinking that the Switch 2 being relatively new would have an impact, but this isn't much different to Odyssey, which launched several months after the Switch 1 arrived.

Granted, it should still be seen as a win and a big launch for DK, as no doubt the game will continue to sell and grow over the months, especially as word-of-mouth drives sales in a way that Mario games don't tend to require.

Have you played DK Bananza yet? If not, check out our review here and our guide to find all of the Banandium Gems.