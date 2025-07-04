Donkey Kong Bananza shown with eight minutes of gameplay

HQ

We've already told you most of what you need to know about the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza in a massive preview that's only a week old. But there's always something special about seeing gameplay, and there's plenty of it in this new Overview Trailer that goes through the most important things in just over eight minutes.

There is plenty of destruction, massive enemies, hidden secrets, varied gameplay and a presentation of co-op. On July 17, it's time for the premiere, check out the video below to be maximally prepared when it's time for monkey action.