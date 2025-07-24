Donkey Kong Bananza "probably" had the best physical release of the franchise in the UK

HQ

Earlier this week we informed about the physical launch sales figures for Donkey Kong Bananza in the UK, provided by Christopher Dring of The Game Business. As usual, he doesn't reveal exact figures, but he did give approximations of how DK and Pauline's debut has fared in the country. The data was good, but it seems it wasn't overwhelming, and in fact was half of the previous game the EAD Tokyo studio released. Namely, Super Mario Odyssey.

But if we're talking in terms of the Kong Family, Bananza's entry has been very good. In fact it's "probably number 1" on the list of the franchise's best releases ever. The Game Business has updated the data, but says they can't confirm that Donkey Kong Bananza beat Wii's Donkey Kong Country Returns (2010) because Nintendo hasn't shared direct sales data from My Nintendo Store.

It certainly doesn't sound bad, also considering that in 2025 the percentage of digital sales in Nintendo games is already higher than that of physical games, a far cry from the Wii era.

