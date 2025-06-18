Donkey Kong Bananza is playable on the original Nintendo Switch through GameShare

HQ

GameShare is one of Nintendo Switch 2's less known functions. With it, you can share the game you have on a Nintendo Switch 2 with other consoles (including Switch 1) so you can play local multiplayer (and sometimes even online player through GameChat). Only a few games are compatible with this function (like Super Mario Odyssey or Mario Party Jamboree; Mario Kart World is not one of them). In Nintendo's website, they say that "Nintendo Switch systems can only receive games that are compatible with Nintendo Switch".

However, that's not entirely true, at least with Donkey Kong Bananza. As we have seen today at Nintendo Direct, the game supports local multiplayer, in a similar way to Super Mario Odyssey: Player 1 controls Donkey, and Player 2 controls Pauline, shooting "vocal blasts" using the mouse controls and assisting DK in other, small ways.

This mode can be played on TV mode, the second player with a Joy-Con, but also in local multiplayer with two consoles using GameShare. If only one person owns the game, the other player can download the game from their Switch 2... or their Switch 1.

Of course, this is only while playing together: when the game session ends from the host Switch 2 console, you cannot play it anymore. In reality, the Switch console isn't really downloading a full version of the game (we remind you that it's exclusive to Switch 2), instead the game is being "streamed", so to speak, to the other console.

Another interesting fact is that, while this multiplayer mode doesn't seem to support online co-op, you can actually play Donkey Kong Bananza online (only between two Switch 2 consoles) via GameChat. For that to happen, you have to create a GameChat session with you friend and then invite him to play Donkey Kong Bananza.