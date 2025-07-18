Donkey Kong Bananza Guide: Where to find Cranky in every Layer

HQ

During your adventure through the planet in Donkey Kong Bananza, you'll meet all manner of different characters from Donkey Kong lore. One recurring face is Cranky, who plays an important role as he also serves up one Banandium Gem per Layer if you find and listen to his rant. Often Cranky is quite easy to locate, but sometimes he can be a nuisance to discover, so we've pulled together this guide to help you find him on each stage of your journey.

Lagoon Layer

In the starting Layer of SL100, head to the highest point in the centre of the Layer, overlooking the green pipe mass in the distance right of the map. Cranky can be found on a floating island that can be reached by morphing the transmog block into whichever terrain you throw at it.

Hilltop Layer

From the Warp Gong in the centre of the Layer, look ahead to the massive stone banana bunch formation where the game will naturally lead progression, and then turn slightly to the right to see a single stone banana formation. Above that banana is a floating platform that Cranky is standing upon. Throw something at the cloud beneath the platform and Cranky will fall to the ground.

Canyon Layer

After the Mixer boss, when you reach the next small area with a Hideout and the Growtone, Cranky can be found standing nearby and towards the direction progression will naturally take you.

The Divide

In the middle of the level, in the area where you first come across the blue and pink gel blocks, above the stone tablet, which itself is above the Warp Gong, is a floating platform on a cloud, similar to Hilltop Layer. Bring down the platform by throwing something at the cloud, and Cranky will drop to the floor ready for a chat.

Freezer Layer

There's no quick way to reach this Cranky. Once you reach the checkpoint at the top floor of the Cooling Tower that looks like a giant zebra head, in front of you will be two iced over windows. Head out the left one - for the quickest route - and take an immediate right to find a climbable wall up the back of the zebra cooling tower. Once at the top, you'll find a cosy abode housing Cranky.

Forest Layer

On the way out of the ostrich village towards the Eggshell Hotel, you will see a large tree to your right on the other side of a big muddy patch. Scale that tree and follow the branch leading in the direction of the Eggshell Hotel to find Cranky waiting for you.

The Junction

Before heading across the enormous stone bridge that you free up by completing the former two Layers, at the checkpoint above the Warp Gong, you will find two floating platforms high in the sky. The first has Rambi on it, and the second Cranky. Bring them down to the ground by throwing something at them.

Resort Layer

Behind the various stores on the right side of the Layer, defined by an elevated plateau that features three destroyable strawberries, if you drop into the ocean on the far side, beneath this big rock formation is a small cavern hidden by a tiny patch of seaweed. In the cavern is Cranky waiting for a chat.

Tempest Layer

In SL902, when you first reach the spa area, in the back left corner, in the opposite direction to where the game's natural progression wants to take you, you'll find a small outdoor relaxation area with deck chairs and plenty of books. Cranky is sitting on one of the chairs.

Landfill Layer

In Trashtopia, the main hub area in SL1000, from the central checkpoint and looking towards the drum cannon that would send you back up through the level, there are a series of caves leading away. In the far upper left is a cave with a reddish light glowing at its entrance. Cranky is in this cave.

Racing Layer

This is quite an easy one, but also equally easy to miss. Beneath the podium platform behind Diddy and Dixie Kong, you will find a hidden room. To access it, drop down below to the area beneath the hub location and find the monkey who is inquiring about something being behind a wall. That wall is defined as unbreakable bedrock, but it has a glowing triangle on it and if you smash through above that triangle you'll find Cranky's hidden lair.

Radiance Layer

Head to SL1203 and reach the centre of the area where the small serpent town is located. Up a shallow incline, you will come across a plaza, which is decorated by a pool at its centre and two icy serpent statues leading to the next area. Cranky is on top of the left statue.

Groove Layer

In the centre room, on the upper right you will see a Fractone who turns into a block of hardened stone when neared. He is guarding a door that once you manage to open, hides Cranky inside.

Feast Layer

Head to SL1401. Once you reach a massive open room with one side covered with green slime and enemies to defeat, turn around, smash the pallet in front of you, and head down a secret tunnel below where you entered the room from. Cranky can be found in an alcove to the left as you enter this tunnel.

Forbidden Layer

Upon reaching the third platform, you'll be very close to the hub area defined by the circular spiky backdrop. Right above is a distant platform, which you need to reach by activating the Securitone area and then using Passage Stone to platform up to the area to find Cranky waiting on top.

Planet Core

This is at the end of the road. When you reach the lowest possible sublayer in the Planet Core, defined by a portion of rail track that you cannot progress through until you smash the enormous blockage using Kong Bananza, Cranky can be found on a ledge, quite plainly in view to the left as you reach this area.

Ingot Isle - Postgame

Once you've completed the main story and have returned to Ingot Isle, you can head back to the main hub area, where the stores and the Chip Exchange is now located, to climb up the pink scaffolding above the stores to find Cranky on the uppermost part where the glowing letters are arranged.