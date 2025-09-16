Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to the 8 Banandiumtone puzzles on DK Island & Emerald Rush

HQ

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush has just been released as an additional portion to one of the best games of 2025 and/or on the Nintendo Switch 2. It hasn't done so without some controversy, given that Nintendo EAD Tokyo's brilliant platformer hasn't even been on sale for two months, and also considering its high download price. But we're not here to talk about its quality, or the amount of content, or the price of DLC.

This guide is to help those of you who have already downloaded DK Island & Emerald Rush and, apart from the main activity (collecting Emeralds and completing quests for Void Kong as VoidCo employees), got stuck on a peculiar puzzle in the first environment of the DLC. It's normal, it happened to us too at the beginning: it's the most difficult puzzle in all of Donkey Kong Bananza- and it's also fascinating and unique!

We're going to guide you step by step to solve the confusing, obtuse riddles of Banandiumtone, a very peculiar fractone (it's the only one to date shaped like a banana peel) that expresses itself in a language quite difficult to understand, by means of a kind of symbols that look like hieroglyphics.

Where is Banandiumtone's Floating Islet?

Banandiumtone's Floating Islet is on the left hand side and high up, facing the large DK face carved into the island, which gives it its name. To reach it for the first time you can either fly the Ostrich Bananza from the top of the mountain or take the barrel cannon just outside the cave ruins, next to the big zip line. There you will find Banandiumtone and his own teleport point for fast travel in the future.

What Banandiumtone's symbols mean

This peculiar fractone speaks to you with symbols. As you might have guessed, the fact that he has a Banandiumtone melon next to him is the first clue, but from there it's not as easy as it might seem.

You'll see that Banandiumtone expresses itself at first by uttering a single symbol, but then he combines two, three, and so on, in what we've come to call levels. You'll think it's a matter of hitting him with the Bananza he indicates, and you won't be far wrong, but you'll soon get confused.

Why is that? Because Banandiumtone can say up to seven different symbols and you only have five Bananzas, right? Besides, some symbols seem clear, but "I see two snakes, or two ostriches, and what does the one with the little arrows on top mean?" The fact that hitting Banandiumtone randomly gets you to the next level doesn't help either, because you might think you already have the key... and you don't.

Think of Banandiumtone's symbols as slot machine symbols. It's not the first time Nintendo has made games like this, lining up cards or items from the Mushroom Kingdom, is it, Super Mario Bros. 3? Well, here you have to line up all the yellow bananas. But it gets trickier and trickier...

How to solve the eight Banandiumtone puzzles, level by level

Banandiumtone Puzzle - Level 1

More of an introduction to the system, just hit Banandiumtone until the golden banana symbol pops out. You won't even need to use your Bananza transformations.

Banandiumtone's Puzzle - Level 2

Although it's still easy, it's getting interesting: two symbols, two... arms! Punch until you have the golden banana on one of the two sides and from there just move the "wheel" on the other side by punching with the corresponding arm.

Banandiumtone puzzle - Level 3

It's already twisting a bit. And yet the Bananzas have not yet come into play. Imagine it's a slot machine. If you look at it, if you hit it normally, you'll only see the left "wheel" change or roll, right? Hit it until the yellow banana comes out, usually after the symbol that looks like an elephant.

Then... slap! (with R, or a slap in the air). Banandiumtone will take the shape of an arch and you will move on to the next wheel, and so on until you line up all three golden bananas.

Banandiumtone's Puzzle - Level 4

This one cost us sweat and a few tears. If you hit it head on, you'll only see the second wheel spin. That's because it's not the how that matters here, but the from where. If when there were two, we had two arms, what's four in a two-axis space?

It doesn't matter if you are near or far (for example, hitting that Banandium vein in the background), what matters is the orientation with respect to the cardinal points. And as there is no north-south-east-west here, look at the images to get your bearings.



Change first symbol: Looking at Banandiumtone from the fast travel point (between the Banandium vein and the plant).

Change second symbol: Looking at Banandiumtone from the point between the plant from before and the Banandium melon. Or in other words, as if you had just arrived propelled from the barrel cannon below.

Change third symbol: Looking at Banandiumtone in the direction between the Banandium melon and the pink-leaved plant.

Change fourth symbol: Looking at Banandiumtone from his "back", between the other plant and the Banandium seam (i.e. the missing cardinal point).



These are the four "cardinal points" to hit Banandiumtone in Level 4 of his puzzles.

Banandiumtone's puzzle - Level 5

Although Banandiumtone offers you up to eight levels, this is the one where we had the hardest time. But if we had two arms for level 2, and four cardinal points for level 4, what do we have five for level 5, which we told you about at the beginning of this guide? That's right, five Bananza powers.

The problem is that it's not about transforming so that each Bananza moves a spinner, as that would be too easy. Because Banandiumtone is a devious guy and wants you to slip around here like a foot on a banana peel, you'll see that each Bananza changes three symbols. But HOW?! As you read it. And as follows, if you try it:



Kong Bananza : Moves reels 1, 2, 5.



Zebra Bananza : Moves reels 1, 2, 3.



Ostrich Bananza : Moves reels 2, 3, 4.



Snake Bananza : Moves reels 3, 4, 5.



Elephant Bananza : Moves reels 1, 4, 5.



As everyone starts from a different random combination, it's up to you to dodge the golden bananas and try changing the rest.

We did it this way, for example:



Punching until a yellow banana comes out. Ours came out in position 2.

To change 3, 4, 5 we used Snake. That's how we got yellow in the third.

A hit with Elephant brought out golden banana in the fourth. Now we had 1 and 5 to change, but naturally I would change others as well.

From here we easily got to a position of all yellows except the fourth, which was one position away from yellow (that sort of elephant with the tusks to the left).

Finally, we did the following sequence: Kong ×2, Zebra ×2, Ostrich ×3, Snake ×2, Elephant ×3.



(Of course, in the final sequence, the order doesn't matter, but we have put it in the order of the list on the screen).

Banandiumtone's Puzzle - Level 6

Let's continue with the clues. Here the Banandiumtone puzzle gets a bit The Witness. What do we have six things, but looking all over the map? Both Cranky Kong and the tips on the loading screen tell you:

"And if that wasn't enough, on top of that there are new bonus levels here and there - six, no less!" - Cranky Kong

"There are six bonus level ruins hidden around Donkey Kong Island - look for them if you dare!"

"So what's the point of these Bonus Stages?" I'm sure you wondered that when you got to DK Island, because it's not like you need to add more gold, exactly. In fact, by now you'll have done just like us: rushing to complete them as soon as you find them, one by one. Right? Wrong!

Reverse psychology: the Bonus Stages completed are blocked in the slot machine that is Banandiumtone, so it's in your interest to fix one in yellow by punching it, complete it, fix another, and so on up to five times (and then change just one). If you don't want to wander around to see which level blocks which slot, see the images below.

What if they're all grey! It's OK, as we said, it's the same thing that happened to us. Simply reload the game (close and open the software) and they will be all glowing gold, no problem. Alternatively, you can go to another stratum by taking an eel from the Teleport Gong and come back later to reset the Bonus Stages. Also, on occasion you will block two or even three Bonus Stages at once, to save you a lot of walking around.

To go to Bonus Stage 6, under DK's house, follow the clues in the sand on the beach.

The Bonus Stage 5 is on the Kremling galleon and the Bonus Stage 4 on the waterfall.

Bonus Stages 1, 2, and 3 are at the top of the mountain, on the western islet, and behind Banandiumtone's floating islet, respectively.

Banandiumtone Puzzle - Level 7

You're in for a real treat here, because you'll notice that the string of seven symbols now has some in yellow that aren't the banana bunch, to make things even more confusing. On top of that, if you notice, they scroll from right to left, instead of the "vertical" reels we've been talking about all along. But, Banandiumtone, have you no mercy?

And you can twist it even more, because here what changes the symbols is, hold on, the type of attack you do with DK, even though by now you will have mastered all his moves.

The good thing, if we are confusing you even more, is that there is a universal solution here. If you haven't got the hang of it, try completing the following sequence of moves with Banandiumtone:



Downward punch (jump+B)

Spin jump (spin the stick + A)

Roll(ZL)

Spin jump (spin the stick + A)

Roll(ZL)

Grab(ZR)

Spin jump (spin the stick + A)



If we say ZL is an "N" if you rotate it and ZR is a "Z" if you remove the "R", what word comes out? Bingo! Brilliant!

Banandiumtone's Puzzle - Level 8

Weave. Rocks. From.

But... What? Has Banandiumtone glitched? *Punches it*

Weave. Rocks. Connected.

Weave. Rocks. Eight.

Weave. Rocks. In.

We almost preferred the little symbols. What on earth does Banandiumtone mean in his latest riddle? Here, again, you have to think outside the box. Maybe in the style of The Legend of Zelda. And for those of you with grey hair, you may remember a certain secret in Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!

For the moment, think of it as three elements like in Level 3, even if they are not symbols. To change the words above, we can use the slap. That's how we'll end up seeing:

Two. Rocks. Eight.

Connected. Rocks. Figure.

A. Rocks. Eight.

Connected. Rocks. In.

Connected. Around. In.

Have you got it yet?

"Weave around two connected rocks in a figure eight."

Aha! And which connected rocks are there that can be circled to draw an infinity symbol or an eight? Put on your glasses, Nintenfanboy! Just think, this studio's first game wasn't Super Mario Galaxy, it was...Donkey Kong Jungle Beat! And what was used to control that Gamecube classic?

You know what to do. Swim around the bongos-shaped islands in a figure eight and magic happens. You've just beaten the Banandiumtone puzzle and you've unlocked a new tie in your dressing room: thequick-change tie!

This tie, true to its name, does the following: "DK and Pauline's appearance will change randomly".