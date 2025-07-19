Donkey Kong Bananza Fashion Guide: Where to find all clothing and their Fossil costs

HQ

One of the key elements in Donkey Kong Bananza is the fact that you can customise DK and Pauline with a slate of clothes, neckwear, and fur options. Each is acquired by spending collected Fossils at the various vendors, and almost every Layer has cosmetics to add to your wardrobe. So, to ensure you have all of DK and Pauline's accessories, here are all the clothing options, which Layer to find them on, and how many Fossils each costs.

Lagoon Layer



Red Britches - 1 Ammonite



Swimmin' Britches - 5 Ammonite, 10 Ammonite, 3 Anomalocaris



Treasure Tie - 5 Ammonite, 3 Anomalocaris, 1 Whale



Cyan Lagoon Vest - 5 Ammonite, 10 Ammonite, 4 Anomalocaris



Green Lagoon Vest - 10 Ammonite



Lilac Lagoon Vest - 10 Ammonite



Leaf-Green Fur - 5 Ammonite



Aqua-Blue Fur - 10 Ammonite



Hilltop Layer



Rose-Pink Fur - 2 Ammonite (alt colour)



Lemon-Yellow Fur - 8 Ammonite (alt colour)



Royal-Purple Fur - 8 Ammonite (alt colour)



Cloud-White Fur - 12 Ammonite (alt colour)



Canyon Layer



Dark-Blue Britches - 1 Leaf



Traction Britches - 5 Leaf, 10 Leaf, 3 Trilobite



Bananergy Tie - 5 Leaf, 3 Trilobite, 1 Triceratops



Giddyap Canyon Getup - 5 Leaf, 10 Leaf, 4 Trilobite



Rustlin' Canyon Getup - 10 Leaf



Gold Canyon Getup - 10 Leaf



Sunset-Red Fur - 5 Leaf



Smoke-Black Fur - 10 Leaf



Freezer Layer



Orange Britches - 1 Sea Lily



Hot-Pink Britches - 5 Sea Lily, 10 Sea Lily, 3 Preserved Bug



Dig-It Neckerchief - 5 Sea Lily, 3 Preserved Bug, 1 T. Rex



Mint Freezer Jacket - 5 Sea Lily, 10 Sea Lily, 4 Preserved Bug



Taffy Freezer Jacket - 10 Sea Lily



Berry Freezer Jacket - 10 Sea Lily



Cotton-Candy-Pink Fur - 5 Sea Lily



Sour-Berry-Blue Fur - 10 Sea Lily



Forest Layer



Yellow Britches - 1 Beaver



Poison-Proof Britches - 5 Beaver, 10 Beaver, 3 Pig



Battle Bow Tie - 5 Beaver, 3 Pig, 1 Spider



Plum Forest Uniform - 5 Beaver, 10 Beaver, 4 Pig



Blue Forest Uniform - 10 Beaver



Red Forest Uniform - 10 Beaver



Dusty Grape Fur - 5 Beaver



Dusty Olive Fur - 10 Beaver



Resort Layer



Banana Gradient Fur - 2 Leaf (alt colour)



Wave Gradient Fur - 8 Leaf (alt colour)



Dragon-Fruit Gradient Fur - 8 Leaf (alt colour)



Shiny Magenta Fur - 12 Leaf (alt colour)



Tempest Layer



Sky-Blue Britches - 1 Frog



Burn-Proof Britches - 5 Frog, 10 Frog, 3 Anglerfish



Apple-a-Day Tie - 5 Frog, 3 Anglerfish, 1 Swordfish



Yellow Tempest Coat - 5 Frog, 10 Frog, 4 Anglerfish



Black Tempest Coat - 10 Frog



Blue Tempest Coat - 10 Frog



Mango Gradient Fur - 5 Frog



Mallow Gradient Fur - 10 Frog



Landfill Layer



Twilight Gradient Fur - 2 Sea Lily (alt colour)



Candy Gradient Fur - 8 Sea Lily (alt colour)



Matcha Gradient Fur - 8 Sea Lily (alt colour)



Shiny Red Fur - 12 Sea Lily (alt colour)



Radiance Layer



Black Britches - 1 Banana Bird



Defense Britches - 5 Banana Bird, 10 Banana Bird, 3 Armadillo



Banandium Chip Bolo - 5 Banana Bird, 3 Armadillo, 1 Sea Urchin



Purple Radiance Outfit - 5 Banana Bird, 10 Banana Bird, 4 Armadillo



Blue Radiance Outfit - 10 Banana Bird



Rattle Radiance Outfit - 10 Banana Bird



Lemonade Gradient Fur - 5 Banana Bird



Shiny Cyan Fur - 10 Banana Bird



Groove Layer



Fractone Gradient Fur - 2 Beaver (alt colour)



Flower Gradient Fur - 8 Beaver (alt colour)



Monochrome Gradient Fur - 8 Beaver (alt colour)



Shiny Silver Fur - 12 Beaver (alt colour)



Feast Layer



Purple Britches - 1 Old Tire



Shock-Proof Britches - 5 Old Tire, 10 Old Tire, 3 Cathode-Ray Tube



Yum-Yum Tie - 5 Old Tire, 3 Cathode-Ray Tube, 1 Robot



Prime Feast Apparel - 5 Old Tire, 10 Old Tire, 4 Cathode-Ray Tube



Neon Feast Apparel - 10 Old Tire



Pastel Feast Apparel - 10 Old Tire



Midnight Gradient Fur - 5 Old Tire



Guava Split Fur - 10 Old Tire



Forbidden Layer



Sesame Gradient Fur - 2 Frog (alt colour)



Macaron Gradient Fur - 8 Frog (alt colour)



Burnt-Red Gradient Fur - 8 Frog (alt colour)



Passion-Fruit Split Fur - 12 Frog (alt colour)



Planet Core



Golden Britches - 1 8-Bit Barrel



Girded Britches - 5 8-Bit Barrel, 10 8-Bit Barrel, 3 8-Bit Items



Soggy Cravat - 2 8-Bit Items, 5 8-Bit Items, 1 8-Bit DK



Monochrome Split Fur - 5 8-Bit Barrel



Banandium-Gold Fur - 10 8-Bit Barrel



