Gamereactor
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza Fashion Guide: Where to find all clothing and their Fossil costs

Give DK and Pauline a glow-up by snagging a whole array of different cosmetic options.

HQ

One of the key elements in Donkey Kong Bananza is the fact that you can customise DK and Pauline with a slate of clothes, neckwear, and fur options. Each is acquired by spending collected Fossils at the various vendors, and almost every Layer has cosmetics to add to your wardrobe. So, to ensure you have all of DK and Pauline's accessories, here are all the clothing options, which Layer to find them on, and how many Fossils each costs.

Lagoon Layer


  • Red Britches - 1 Ammonite

  • Swimmin' Britches - 5 Ammonite, 10 Ammonite, 3 Anomalocaris

  • Treasure Tie - 5 Ammonite, 3 Anomalocaris, 1 Whale

  • Cyan Lagoon Vest - 5 Ammonite, 10 Ammonite, 4 Anomalocaris

  • Green Lagoon Vest - 10 Ammonite

  • Lilac Lagoon Vest - 10 Ammonite

  • Leaf-Green Fur - 5 Ammonite

  • Aqua-Blue Fur - 10 Ammonite

Donkey Kong Bananza
Hilltop Layer


  • Rose-Pink Fur - 2 Ammonite (alt colour)

  • Lemon-Yellow Fur - 8 Ammonite (alt colour)

  • Royal-Purple Fur - 8 Ammonite (alt colour)

  • Cloud-White Fur - 12 Ammonite (alt colour)

Canyon Layer


  • Dark-Blue Britches - 1 Leaf

  • Traction Britches - 5 Leaf, 10 Leaf, 3 Trilobite

  • Bananergy Tie - 5 Leaf, 3 Trilobite, 1 Triceratops

  • Giddyap Canyon Getup - 5 Leaf, 10 Leaf, 4 Trilobite

  • Rustlin' Canyon Getup - 10 Leaf

  • Gold Canyon Getup - 10 Leaf

  • Sunset-Red Fur - 5 Leaf

  • Smoke-Black Fur - 10 Leaf

Freezer Layer


  • Orange Britches - 1 Sea Lily

  • Hot-Pink Britches - 5 Sea Lily, 10 Sea Lily, 3 Preserved Bug

  • Dig-It Neckerchief - 5 Sea Lily, 3 Preserved Bug, 1 T. Rex

  • Mint Freezer Jacket - 5 Sea Lily, 10 Sea Lily, 4 Preserved Bug

  • Taffy Freezer Jacket - 10 Sea Lily

  • Berry Freezer Jacket - 10 Sea Lily

  • Cotton-Candy-Pink Fur - 5 Sea Lily

  • Sour-Berry-Blue Fur - 10 Sea Lily

Forest Layer


  • Yellow Britches - 1 Beaver

  • Poison-Proof Britches - 5 Beaver, 10 Beaver, 3 Pig

  • Battle Bow Tie - 5 Beaver, 3 Pig, 1 Spider

  • Plum Forest Uniform - 5 Beaver, 10 Beaver, 4 Pig

  • Blue Forest Uniform - 10 Beaver

  • Red Forest Uniform - 10 Beaver

  • Dusty Grape Fur - 5 Beaver

  • Dusty Olive Fur - 10 Beaver

Donkey Kong Bananza

Resort Layer


  • Banana Gradient Fur - 2 Leaf (alt colour)

  • Wave Gradient Fur - 8 Leaf (alt colour)

  • Dragon-Fruit Gradient Fur - 8 Leaf (alt colour)

  • Shiny Magenta Fur - 12 Leaf (alt colour)

Tempest Layer


  • Sky-Blue Britches - 1 Frog

  • Burn-Proof Britches - 5 Frog, 10 Frog, 3 Anglerfish

  • Apple-a-Day Tie - 5 Frog, 3 Anglerfish, 1 Swordfish

  • Yellow Tempest Coat - 5 Frog, 10 Frog, 4 Anglerfish

  • Black Tempest Coat - 10 Frog

  • Blue Tempest Coat - 10 Frog

  • Mango Gradient Fur - 5 Frog

  • Mallow Gradient Fur - 10 Frog

Landfill Layer


  • Twilight Gradient Fur - 2 Sea Lily (alt colour)

  • Candy Gradient Fur - 8 Sea Lily (alt colour)

  • Matcha Gradient Fur - 8 Sea Lily (alt colour)

  • Shiny Red Fur - 12 Sea Lily (alt colour)

Radiance Layer


  • Black Britches - 1 Banana Bird

  • Defense Britches - 5 Banana Bird, 10 Banana Bird, 3 Armadillo

  • Banandium Chip Bolo - 5 Banana Bird, 3 Armadillo, 1 Sea Urchin

  • Purple Radiance Outfit - 5 Banana Bird, 10 Banana Bird, 4 Armadillo

  • Blue Radiance Outfit - 10 Banana Bird

  • Rattle Radiance Outfit - 10 Banana Bird

  • Lemonade Gradient Fur - 5 Banana Bird

  • Shiny Cyan Fur - 10 Banana Bird

Donkey Kong Bananza

Groove Layer


  • Fractone Gradient Fur - 2 Beaver (alt colour)

  • Flower Gradient Fur - 8 Beaver (alt colour)

  • Monochrome Gradient Fur - 8 Beaver (alt colour)

  • Shiny Silver Fur - 12 Beaver (alt colour)

Feast Layer


  • Purple Britches - 1 Old Tire

  • Shock-Proof Britches - 5 Old Tire, 10 Old Tire, 3 Cathode-Ray Tube

  • Yum-Yum Tie - 5 Old Tire, 3 Cathode-Ray Tube, 1 Robot

  • Prime Feast Apparel - 5 Old Tire, 10 Old Tire, 4 Cathode-Ray Tube

  • Neon Feast Apparel - 10 Old Tire

  • Pastel Feast Apparel - 10 Old Tire

  • Midnight Gradient Fur - 5 Old Tire

  • Guava Split Fur - 10 Old Tire

Forbidden Layer


  • Sesame Gradient Fur - 2 Frog (alt colour)

  • Macaron Gradient Fur - 8 Frog (alt colour)

  • Burnt-Red Gradient Fur - 8 Frog (alt colour)

  • Passion-Fruit Split Fur - 12 Frog (alt colour)

Donkey Kong Bananza

Planet Core


  • Golden Britches - 1 8-Bit Barrel

  • Girded Britches - 5 8-Bit Barrel, 10 8-Bit Barrel, 3 8-Bit Items

  • Soggy Cravat - 2 8-Bit Items, 5 8-Bit Items, 1 8-Bit DK

  • Monochrome Split Fur - 5 8-Bit Barrel

  • Banandium-Gold Fur - 10 8-Bit Barrel

Post-Game


  • Mining Helmet - Earned from completing the game

  • Gold-Mining Gear - Earned from completing the game

