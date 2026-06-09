Donkey Kong Bananza DLC announces collaboration with Super Mario, but only for a limited time

HQ

Nintendo announced a new thing for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers: the DK Challenges, a series of mini-games based on the classic Switch 1 games available on the classic's library (or Donkey Kong Bananza if you already own it).

At the same time, Nintendo announced a new collaboration for the Donkey Kong Bananza DLC, DK Island & Emerald Rush, which released last September but was pretty insustantial given its price... However, if you own it, now you have an excuse to boot it again as a limited time collaboration with Super Mario starts today. In DK island you will find special Super Mario blocks, coins and other elements, as well as Mario and Luigi outfits for DK and Pauline

But beware, because it will also be a limited time collaboration only... in four waves. After that (just like all the other Donkey Kong Bananza DLC limited-time events) all of the Super Mario elements will disappear.