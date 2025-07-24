English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in the Resort Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL800 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before we begin, remember that this guide is dedicated to one Layer only. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas, or a reference point and access point to all the guides for all the Layers, check out our Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

After the strange interlude of The Junction we return to a more traditionally structured Layer, which while only containing one Sublayer, actually houses more verticality than others because many elements are high up in the sky. This, its wide expanse and cute sharks provide plenty of scope for the introduction of Rainbow Rock, another invention from the creative developers at Nintendo EAD Tokyo. So as soon as you start playing, you get over the feeling that it's a little too much like Super Mario Odyssey's Seaside Kingdom.

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in Resort Layer and where to find them

As for what's new in the second round, the fact that you'll be blowing The Big Watermelon to smithereens means that you'll see watermelon chunks all over the beaches and shores, and also that the demanding Glamtone has taken up residence in the Layer.

Total: 42 bananas
Layer SL700: bananas 1-10
In underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Drove Off Void Kong!

  2. Buried in the Beach

  3. Strawberry and Banana

  4. Checking into the Tropical Retreat

  5. Resort Quiz Master

  6. Underground Runaround

  7. Up Means Down

  8. Secret Beachside Grotto

  9. A Daring Drop

  10. Rail-Ride Rest Stop

  11. End of the Line

  12. Battle: Pulverizer's Path

  13. The Resort Growtone

  14. The Hungry Resort Growtone

  15. The Sated Resort Growtone

  16. Resort Fragmentone Recovery

  17. Resort Fragmentone Restoration

  18. Resort Smashin' Stats

  19. Shifty Smash: Liftoff to the Sky

  20. Cranky's Resort Rant

  21. At the Cannon Crossroads

  22. Battle: Baited to a Bruising

  23. Shifty Smash: Seaside Smashing

  24. Bloomed in the Resort Layer

  25. Resort Hide-and-Seek

  26. Shaved-Ice Trainee

  27. Shaved-Ice Artisan

  28. Shaved-Ice Master

  29. Rising Seafloor Ruins

  30. Changing Lanes

  31. Clearing the Lanes

  32. Pause for the Underpass

  33. Adrift at Sea

  34. Floating Freebie

  35. Quick Snack on Skydive Isle

  36. Skydive Isle's Side Pocket

  37. Shifty Smash: Floating Rotation

  38. Battle: Aerial Aiming

  39. Down from Skydive Isle

  40. Above the Big Watermelon

  41. Decked Out in Dampness

  42. Resort Chip Exchange

Donkey Kong Bananza
Resort Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza
Here's how to solve the ice cubes puzzle. You're welcome.
Donkey Kong Bananza
Running over the water with the Zebra Bananza just feels great in this layer and in the middle of the summer IRL.

