Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in the Resort Layer

After the strange interlude of The Junction we return to a more traditionally structured Layer, which while only containing one Sublayer, actually houses more verticality than others because many elements are high up in the sky. This, its wide expanse and cute sharks provide plenty of scope for the introduction of Rainbow Rock, another invention from the creative developers at Nintendo EAD Tokyo. So as soon as you start playing, you get over the feeling that it's a little too much like Super Mario Odyssey's Seaside Kingdom.
All the bananas in Resort Layer and where to find them
As for what's new in the second round, the fact that you'll be blowing The Big Watermelon to smithereens means that you'll see watermelon chunks all over the beaches and shores, and also that the demanding Glamtone has taken up residence in the Layer.
Total: 42 bananas
Layer SL700: bananas 1-10
In underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.