Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in the Resort Layer

Before we begin, remember that this guide is dedicated to one Layer only. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas, or a reference point and access point to all the guides for all the Layers, check out our Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

After the strange interlude of The Junction we return to a more traditionally structured Layer, which while only containing one Sublayer, actually houses more verticality than others because many elements are high up in the sky. This, its wide expanse and cute sharks provide plenty of scope for the introduction of Rainbow Rock, another invention from the creative developers at Nintendo EAD Tokyo. So as soon as you start playing, you get over the feeling that it's a little too much like Super Mario Odyssey's Seaside Kingdom.

All the bananas in Resort Layer and where to find them

As for what's new in the second round, the fact that you'll be blowing The Big Watermelon to smithereens means that you'll see watermelon chunks all over the beaches and shores, and also that the demanding Glamtone has taken up residence in the Layer.

Total: 42 bananas

Layer SL700: bananas 1-10

In underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Drove Off Void Kong!

Buried in the Beach

Strawberry and Banana

Checking into the Tropical Retreat

Resort Quiz Master

Underground Runaround

Up Means Down

Secret Beachside Grotto

A Daring Drop

Rail-Ride Rest Stop

End of the Line

Battle: Pulverizer's Path

The Resort Growtone

The Hungry Resort Growtone

The Sated Resort Growtone

Resort Fragmentone Recovery

Resort Fragmentone Restoration

Resort Smashin' Stats

Shifty Smash: Liftoff to the Sky

Cranky's Resort Rant

At the Cannon Crossroads

Battle: Baited to a Bruising

Shifty Smash: Seaside Smashing

Bloomed in the Resort Layer

Resort Hide-and-Seek

Shaved-Ice Trainee

Shaved-Ice Artisan

Shaved-Ice Master

Rising Seafloor Ruins

Changing Lanes

Clearing the Lanes

Pause for the Underpass

Adrift at Sea

Floating Freebie

Quick Snack on Skydive Isle

Skydive Isle's Side Pocket

Shifty Smash: Floating Rotation

Battle: Aerial Aiming

Down from Skydive Isle

Above the Big Watermelon

Decked Out in Dampness

Resort Chip Exchange



Resort Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

Here's how to solve the ice cubes puzzle. You're welcome.