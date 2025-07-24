Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in The Junction

HQ

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub for access to all the guides for all the Layers, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

The Junction is confirmation that, as in The Matrix and often in real life, decisiveness is more of an illusion. When you arrive, you realise two things: that the path you took in The Divide has only lasted you one Layer, and that you still have to go back and retrace the one you avoided to finish connecting the convergence bridge between the Freezer and the Forest Layers, one side or the other covered in Void Co. (the violet metal) contaminated terrain.

All the bananas in The Junction and where to find them

Aside from the peculiarity of the paths meeting again and the annoyance of the new enemy shooting projectiles at you like a Zelda Guardian, in The Junction you'll find the most austere Shelter in the entire game and two additional Banandium Gems (numbers 4 and 8) after watching the credits. Specifically, two of the so-called Shifty Smashes at the lower ends of each path, underneath their landing points.

Total: 15 bananas

Sublayer SL700: bananas 1-10

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Freezer Path's Special Scoop

Cooled Off Inflammonite!

Freezer Path's Hidden Snack

Shifty Smash: Freezer Path

Forest Path's Birdbrain

Uprooted Abracajabya!

Forest Path's Hidden Snack

Shifty Smash: Forest Path

Cleared the Way to Clash Point!

Clash Point's Hidden Snack

Battle: A Fiery Fracas

Target on the Run

Out-of-Range Perch

Target Escaped

Cranky's Junction Rant



The Junction's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

