Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in The Divide

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub for access to all the guides for all the Layers, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

The Divide is a mysterious Layer that introduces you to the quite unique Switcheroo gel/mechanic and asks you to make a decision: will you continue on the lushly vegetated Forest Layer or the snowy, icy Freezer Layer? Your decision is more of a temporary preference, as you can always go back and take the other path, and in any case both Layers converge at The Junction, where you are asked... to complete the one you did not choose.

Glacier or Jungle? Any choice is right at The Divide.

All the bananas from The Divide and Where to Find Them

Having done the relevant introductions and explanations about this small but captivating Layer, you should know that you can get nine Banandium Gems on your first visit and one more in the post-game to complete the ten.

Total: 10 bananas

Sublayer SL400: bananas 1-10

In underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Stomped Stompenclomper!

A Switcheroo Boost

A Switcheroo Breakthrough

A Masterful Switcheroo Maneuver

Divide Quiz Master

Switcheroo through the Wall

Safe-Landing Switcheroo

Battle: Uproot to the Brute

Cranky's Divide Rant

Decked Out in Animal Print



The Divide's full Banandium Gem map. Click to zoom in.

