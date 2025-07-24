Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Tempest Layer

HQ

Before you dig into this guide, remember that it is dedicated to a specific Layer only. If you prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or are looking for a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, you should visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Also, keep in mind that the name of each banana already serves as a clue to what we did to get it, which added to the comparison of our complete map with yours can help you a lot. And if you're missing a gem, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

What a contrast Tempest Layer is! Coming from Resort Layer, it's clear that the developers wanted a nice change of pace, setting, and mechanics. From leisurely strolls to constant dangers (even though this is actually a spa), from sunshine to thunder and lightning (and rain), and from rainbow rocks (although there is some here too), to the fourth special power and the most destructive/stress-reducing/fun of the whole game: the Elephant Bananza.

Wearing the cutest raincoat in the game won't protect you against lightning strikes...

All the bananas in Tempest Layer and where to find them

Mrs. Elephant Elder, apart from being a top DJ like every other, also runs this Layer's Spa. Therefore, the second visit unlocks the Bananza Rehearsal: Elephant Auditorium, one of the most twisted post-game challenges.

Total: 70 bananas

Layer SL900: bananas 1-24

Layer SL901: bananas 25-33

Layer SL902: bananas 34-70

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Stormed into the Tempest!

Lifted to the Skies

Tucked by the Tornado

Hiding Up High

Rocketing over Lava

Lurking beyond Lava

Rocketing through Lava

Elephant Elder's Secret Snack

The Tempest Growtone

The Hungry Tempest Growtone

The Sated Tempest Growtone

Rain-Soaked Roughhousing

Cavernous Corridors

Tour through the Tunnels

The Secret Lava Pocket

Salty Forecast Cleared

Smart Suction to Skip the Slip

Glowing Forecast Cleared

Smart Suction to Light the Way

Golden Forecast Cleared

Smart Suction to Build a Bridge

Smart Suction to Guide the Ice

Elephant Elder's Forecast Cleared

Tempest Chip Exchange

Beat Sinister Blusterwing!

Battle: Revolving-Ring Rumble

Unbothered by Burrowers

Battle: Iron-Inferno Imbroglio

Safe from Scalding Showers

Lava Bath in the Hot Shower

Piping-Hot Platforms

A Scalding Secret

Roasting while Rotating

Beat Sinister Blusterwing! Again!

Taunting behind the Tap

A View of Zip-Line Valley

Zipping through the Valley

Zips, Hops, and Swaps

Tempest Smashin' Stats

Sitting above the Sauna

Tempest Hide-and-Seek

Cranky's Tempest Rant

Shifty Smash: Scorching Sauna

Taking in the Stormy Scenery

Battle: Elevator Encounter

Stuck in the Elephant Snout

Inhaling Hot Lava

Shifty Smash: Stairs in the Storm

Crossing the Lava Road

Atop the Lava Road

End of the Lava Road

Scorching, Shocking Scaffolds

Safe under Shelter

Banana in the Mud Bath

Among the Rocky Elephants

Battle: Ground-Gulping Glory

Tempest Fragmentone Recovery

Tempest Fragmentone Restoration

Secret by the Shelter

Battle: Strike like Lightning

Halfway to the Station

Battle: Zip-Line Zones

Concealed in the Sky

Slip by the Snipers

Sniper-Free Safe Spot

Scramble through the Snipers

Sunk in the Pool

Shifty Smash: Stormy Skies

In a Floating Puddle

Atop Stormy Station



Tempest Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

