English
Gamereactor
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Tempest Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers SL900, 901, and 902 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before you dig into this guide, remember that it is dedicated to a specific Layer only. If you prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or are looking for a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, you should visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Also, keep in mind that the name of each banana already serves as a clue to what we did to get it, which added to the comparison of our complete map with yours can help you a lot. And if you're missing a gem, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

What a contrast Tempest Layer is! Coming from Resort Layer, it's clear that the developers wanted a nice change of pace, setting, and mechanics. From leisurely strolls to constant dangers (even though this is actually a spa), from sunshine to thunder and lightning (and rain), and from rainbow rocks (although there is some here too), to the fourth special power and the most destructive/stress-reducing/fun of the whole game: the Elephant Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza
Wearing the cutest raincoat in the game won't protect you against lightning strikes...
All the bananas in Tempest Layer and where to find them

Mrs. Elephant Elder, apart from being a top DJ like every other, also runs this Layer's Spa. Therefore, the second visit unlocks the Bananza Rehearsal: Elephant Auditorium, one of the most twisted post-game challenges.

Total: 70 bananas
Layer SL900: bananas 1-24
Layer SL901: bananas 25-33
Layer SL902: bananas 34-70
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Stormed into the Tempest!

  2. Lifted to the Skies

  3. Tucked by the Tornado

  4. Hiding Up High

  5. Rocketing over Lava

  6. Lurking beyond Lava

  7. Rocketing through Lava

  8. Elephant Elder's Secret Snack

  9. The Tempest Growtone

  10. The Hungry Tempest Growtone

  11. The Sated Tempest Growtone

  12. Rain-Soaked Roughhousing

  13. Cavernous Corridors

  14. Tour through the Tunnels

  15. The Secret Lava Pocket

  16. Salty Forecast Cleared

  17. Smart Suction to Skip the Slip

  18. Glowing Forecast Cleared

  19. Smart Suction to Light the Way

  20. Golden Forecast Cleared

  21. Smart Suction to Build a Bridge

  22. Smart Suction to Guide the Ice

  23. Elephant Elder's Forecast Cleared

  24. Tempest Chip Exchange

  25. Beat Sinister Blusterwing!

  26. Battle: Revolving-Ring Rumble

  27. Unbothered by Burrowers

  28. Battle: Iron-Inferno Imbroglio

  29. Safe from Scalding Showers

  30. Lava Bath in the Hot Shower

  31. Piping-Hot Platforms

  32. A Scalding Secret

  33. Roasting while Rotating

  34. Beat Sinister Blusterwing! Again!

  35. Taunting behind the Tap

  36. A View of Zip-Line Valley

  37. Zipping through the Valley

  38. Zips, Hops, and Swaps

  39. Tempest Smashin' Stats

  40. Sitting above the Sauna

  41. Tempest Hide-and-Seek

  42. Cranky's Tempest Rant

  43. Shifty Smash: Scorching Sauna

  44. Taking in the Stormy Scenery

  45. Battle: Elevator Encounter

  46. Stuck in the Elephant Snout

  47. Inhaling Hot Lava

  48. Shifty Smash: Stairs in the Storm

  49. Crossing the Lava Road

  50. Atop the Lava Road

  51. End of the Lava Road

  52. Scorching, Shocking Scaffolds

  53. Safe under Shelter

  54. Banana in the Mud Bath

  55. Among the Rocky Elephants

  56. Battle: Ground-Gulping Glory

  57. Tempest Fragmentone Recovery

  58. Tempest Fragmentone Restoration

  59. Secret by the Shelter

  60. Battle: Strike like Lightning

  61. Halfway to the Station

  62. Battle: Zip-Line Zones

  63. Concealed in the Sky

  64. Slip by the Snipers

  65. Sniper-Free Safe Spot

  66. Scramble through the Snipers

  67. Sunk in the Pool

  68. Shifty Smash: Stormy Skies

  69. In a Floating Puddle

  70. Atop Stormy Station

Tempest Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Tempest Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
