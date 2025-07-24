Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Tempest Layer
Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers SL900, 901, and 902 to tell you all about it.
Before you dig into this guide, remember that it is dedicated to a specific Layer only. If you prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or are looking for a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, you should visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.
Also, keep in mind that the name of each banana already serves as a clue to what we did to get it, which added to the comparison of our complete map with yours can help you a lot. And if you're missing a gem, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.
What a contrast Tempest Layer is! Coming from Resort Layer, it's clear that the developers wanted a nice change of pace, setting, and mechanics. From leisurely strolls to constant dangers (even though this is actually a spa), from sunshine to thunder and lightning (and rain), and from rainbow rocks (although there is some here too), to the fourth special power and the most destructive/stress-reducing/fun of the whole game: the Elephant Bananza.
All the bananas in Tempest Layer and where to find them
Mrs. Elephant Elder, apart from being a top DJ like every other, also runs this Layer's Spa. Therefore, the second visit unlocks the Bananza Rehearsal: Elephant Auditorium, one of the most twisted post-game challenges.
Total: 70 bananas
Layer SL900: bananas 1-24
Layer SL901: bananas 25-33
Layer SL902: bananas 34-70 Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.