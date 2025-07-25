Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Radiance Layer

Welcome to the penultimate major Layer of the game, home to the last Elder and Bananza: the Snake. This beautiful environment is all about the serpents, and the new light and dark mechanics based on the luminite material. No less than five sublayers and 76 gems await you in what is one of the biggest, if not the biggest Layer of them all.
All the bananas in Radiance Layer and where to find them
As a good layer housing an Elder, Radiance Layer adds up to nine additional Banandium Gems inside the Serpent Auditorium, where you perform one of Bananza Rehearsals. And as much as you hate that ability that looks like Spring Mario from Super Mario Galaxy, it's one of the best (and most exciting) Trials.
By the way, keep an eye out for what happens at the end of this Layer. You'll thank us in the Feast Layer.
Total: 76 bananas
Sublayer SL1200: bananas 1-3
Sublayer SL1201: bananas 4-30
Sublayer SL1202: bananas 31-45
Sublayer SL1203: bananas 46-71
Sublayer SL1204: bananas 72-76 Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.