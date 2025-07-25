Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Radiance Layer

HQ

First, remember: This guide covers only one Layer (the "worlds" of the game). If you are looking for general tips or access to all guides for all Layers, visit: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Welcome to the penultimate major Layer of the game, home to the last Elder and Bananza: the Snake. This beautiful environment is all about the serpents, and the new light and dark mechanics based on the luminite material. No less than five sublayers and 76 gems await you in what is one of the biggest, if not the biggest Layer of them all.

All the bananas in Radiance Layer and where to find them

As a good layer housing an Elder, Radiance Layer adds up to nine additional Banandium Gems inside the Serpent Auditorium, where you perform one of Bananza Rehearsals. And as much as you hate that ability that looks like Spring Mario from Super Mario Galaxy, it's one of the best (and most exciting) Trials.

By the way, keep an eye out for what happens at the end of this Layer. You'll thank us in the Feast Layer.

Total: 76 bananas

Sublayer SL1200: bananas 1-3

Sublayer SL1201: bananas 4-30

Sublayer SL1202: bananas 31-45

Sublayer SL1203: bananas 46-71

Sublayer SL1204: bananas 72-76

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Beneath the White-Sand Landing

Alighted in the Radiance Layer!

Deep Down in Shedlight Cave

Ssslithered Past Shedlight Cave!

Shifty Smash: A Thorny Situation

A Light Snack

Revealed by the Light

Glowing Fruit in the Darkness

Sharp Eye for a Banana

Guided by Glowing Fruit

Adrift in Glowboa Grotto

Battle: Some Light Smashing

Sitting on a Snake's Head

Over the Elder's Head

Bathing in the Essence of the Sun

Atop an Unlit Landing

Sneaky Room under Sand

Springing off Sandy Steps

Swift and Shocking Ascent

The View beyond Glowboa Grotto

Ran the First Scale!

Summited the Snaking Path

Ran the Second Scale!

Floated Aloft with Laser Precision

Ran the Third Scale!

Snaked by without Going Boom

Ran the Fourth Scale!

Sink like a Crock

Ran the Final Scale!

Radiance Chip Exchange

Unveiled in the Sculptors' Studio!

Battle: Shining Through

Ceiling Swingin' Snack

Staying Fresh in the Storeroom

Battle: Dive-Bombing Run

Perfectly Preserved in Crystal

Shifty Smash: A Dark Climb

Soaking in the Essence of the Sun

Warmed by Flaming Barrels

Safe in the Barrel-Free Zone

Summited the Solar Control Tower!

Hidden in the Girders

Jumpin' like Jumpman

Climbing to a High Score

Wishing on a Synthetic Sun

Settled upon Serpent Sands!

Balloons under the Dunes

Obssscured in a Dune Cave Nook

Deep in a Dune Cave Hallway

Bloomed in the Radiance Layer

Battle: Shadow and Sunlight

Shifty Smash: Timing Is Everything

Radiance Fragmentone Recovery

Radiance Fragmentone Restoration

Battle: Vaulting Virtuoso

Radiance Smashin' Stats

Lit-Path Switchback

Shadow-Path Rest Stop

Shadow-Path Finish Line

Tip o' the Stone Snake's Tongue

Hanging Out beneath the Oasis

The Radiance Growtone

The Hungry Radiance Growtone

The Sated Radiance Growtone

Grown beneath the Growtone

Cranky's Radiance Rant

Under the Viper's Chinny-Chin-Chin

Battle: Open the Window

Head in the Shade Clouds

Pillaged from a Shade-Cloud Pillar

Walkin' on Shade Clouds

Crashed the Crystal-Cobra Den!

Hidden in the Moving Wall

Sticking to the Shadows

Through Shadows and Thorns

Swallowed by the Snake



Radiance Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.