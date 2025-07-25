English
Follow us
Gamereactor
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Radiance Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL1200, 1201, 1203, and 1204 to tell you all about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

First, remember: This guide covers only one Layer (the "worlds" of the game). If you are looking for general tips or access to all guides for all Layers, visit: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Welcome to the penultimate major Layer of the game, home to the last Elder and Bananza: the Snake. This beautiful environment is all about the serpents, and the new light and dark mechanics based on the luminite material. No less than five sublayers and 76 gems await you in what is one of the biggest, if not the biggest Layer of them all.

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in Radiance Layer and where to find them

As a good layer housing an Elder, Radiance Layer adds up to nine additional Banandium Gems inside the Serpent Auditorium, where you perform one of Bananza Rehearsals. And as much as you hate that ability that looks like Spring Mario from Super Mario Galaxy, it's one of the best (and most exciting) Trials.

This is an ad:

By the way, keep an eye out for what happens at the end of this Layer. You'll thank us in the Feast Layer.

Total: 76 bananas
Sublayer SL1200: bananas 1-3
Sublayer SL1201: bananas 4-30
Sublayer SL1202: bananas 31-45
Sublayer SL1203: bananas 46-71
Sublayer SL1204: bananas 72-76
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Beneath the White-Sand Landing

  2. Alighted in the Radiance Layer!

  3. Deep Down in Shedlight Cave

  4. Ssslithered Past Shedlight Cave!

  5. Shifty Smash: A Thorny Situation

  6. A Light Snack

  7. Revealed by the Light

  8. Glowing Fruit in the Darkness

  9. Sharp Eye for a Banana

  10. Guided by Glowing Fruit

  11. Adrift in Glowboa Grotto

  12. Battle: Some Light Smashing

  13. Sitting on a Snake's Head

  14. Over the Elder's Head

  15. Bathing in the Essence of the Sun

  16. Atop an Unlit Landing

  17. Sneaky Room under Sand

  18. Springing off Sandy Steps

  19. Swift and Shocking Ascent

  20. The View beyond Glowboa Grotto

  21. Ran the First Scale!

  22. Summited the Snaking Path

  23. Ran the Second Scale!

  24. Floated Aloft with Laser Precision

  25. Ran the Third Scale!

  26. Snaked by without Going Boom

  27. Ran the Fourth Scale!

  28. Sink like a Crock

  29. Ran the Final Scale!

  30. Radiance Chip Exchange

  31. Unveiled in the Sculptors' Studio!

  32. Battle: Shining Through

  33. Ceiling Swingin' Snack

  34. Staying Fresh in the Storeroom

  35. Battle: Dive-Bombing Run

  36. Perfectly Preserved in Crystal

  37. Shifty Smash: A Dark Climb

  38. Soaking in the Essence of the Sun

  39. Warmed by Flaming Barrels

  40. Safe in the Barrel-Free Zone

  41. Summited the Solar Control Tower!

  42. Hidden in the Girders

  43. Jumpin' like Jumpman

  44. Climbing to a High Score

  45. Wishing on a Synthetic Sun

  46. Settled upon Serpent Sands!

  47. Balloons under the Dunes

  48. Obssscured in a Dune Cave Nook

  49. Deep in a Dune Cave Hallway

  50. Bloomed in the Radiance Layer

  51. Battle: Shadow and Sunlight

  52. Shifty Smash: Timing Is Everything

  53. Radiance Fragmentone Recovery

  54. Radiance Fragmentone Restoration

  55. Battle: Vaulting Virtuoso

  56. Radiance Smashin' Stats

  57. Lit-Path Switchback

  58. Shadow-Path Rest Stop

  59. Shadow-Path Finish Line

  60. Tip o' the Stone Snake's Tongue

  61. Hanging Out beneath the Oasis

  62. The Radiance Growtone

  63. The Hungry Radiance Growtone

  64. The Sated Radiance Growtone

  65. Grown beneath the Growtone

  66. Cranky's Radiance Rant

  67. Under the Viper's Chinny-Chin-Chin

  68. Battle: Open the Window

  69. Head in the Shade Clouds

  70. Pillaged from a Shade-Cloud Pillar

  71. Walkin' on Shade Clouds

  72. Crashed the Crystal-Cobra Den!

  73. Hidden in the Moving Wall

  74. Sticking to the Shadows

  75. Through Shadows and Thorns

  76. Swallowed by the Snake

This is an ad:
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza
Radiance Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Donkey Kong Bananza
Zoom in if you're having trouble getting to Banandium Gem #33 in this Layer.
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza

Related texts

0
Donkey Kong BananzaScore

Donkey Kong Bananza
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Nintendo's next big 3D platforming effort puts the suave ape on centre-stage for an adventure with many memorable features albeit a few kinks too...



Loading next content