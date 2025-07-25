English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Racing Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL1100 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before delving into this guide, remember that it focuses on a single Layer. If you're looking for essential tips and tricks or a compilation of all the guides, check out this index guide. Also, the name of each banana already gives clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours can help you. A gem that eludes you? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

Another quirky Layer to change the mood before another proper Layer. It turns out that a lot of monkeys ended up here after Ingot Isle's collapse, and Diddy and Dixie, who are waiting for you here with a smile in their faces, set off in search of you just like in the 90's, on the back of Rambis as well as Cranky Kong. So the mining monkeys have taken a fancy to rhinoceroses, and together they've set up a propelled racing circuit. Because what's a 3D platformer without some good racing since Super Mario 64?

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in Racing Layer and where to find them

As you'd expect, the extra Banandium Gem in this Layer comes in the form of a "fast lap" of the track, or record, or whatever you want to call it. You'll need to master the mechanics or use a dirty shortcut, as we show you below.

Total: 10 bananas
Sublayer SL1100: bananas 1-10


  1. Bruised Peekabruiser! Again!

  2. Battle: Jumping Jukes

  3. Battle: Turf Surf Trampling

  4. Rumbling with Rambi

  5. Racing Quiz Master

  6. Cranky's Racing Rant

  7. Liftoff-Lope Finish Line

  8. Liftoff-Lope Buzzer Beater

  9. Tower at the Finish Line

  10. Viewing the Track from the Back

Donkey Kong Bananza
Racing Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Donkey Kong Bananza
Here's how to cheat your way into Banana number 4 in this Layer.
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza
Here's a scoop: The first (and only) time you'll see Pauline on DK's right shoulder.

