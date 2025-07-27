Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Planet Core

HQ

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub for access to all the guides for all the Layers, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Also, keep in mind that the name of each banana in the list below already gives you a clue on how to get it, and then you can compare your map with ours to find out which ones you're missing. If you're missing one, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

Finally, the last Layer, the goal of your entire journey: the core of the planet. Here we can talk about it without any restrictions. No more spoilers, because if you've made it this far, you already know the truth. The brilliant revelation that the game had masterfully hidden from right under your nose from the beginning, as if it were The Sixth Sense. That Void wasn't the real villain of the game, that what at first looked like the Banandium Vein and which golden hemisphere shape looked suspiciously familiar... was the belly of King K. Rool! That your arch-enemy was slumbering and now that you have awakened him, he is after the real Banandium Vein in the centre of the planet. That with his awakening, the Kremling also take off their mask - that all the grunt enemies you had faced were skeletons of the long-time Kremling enemies and you hadn't noticed! That the amber insect in your fossil collection was a spoiler in itself all along.

Run after King K. Rool, but don't leave a single banana behind in the 10 sublayers that make up the final stretch to the Heart of Gold...

All the bananas in the Planet Core and where to find them

Total: 23 bananas

Sublayer SL1600: bananas 1-3

Sublayer SL1601: bananas 4-7

Sublayer SL1602: bananas 8

Sublayer SL1603: bananas 9 and 10

Sublayer SL1604: bananas 11 and 12

Sublayer SL1605: bananas 13 and 14

Sublayer SL1606: bananas 15-17

Sublayer SL1607: bananas 18 and 19

Sublayer SL1609: bananas 20-23



Victory over Void Kong!

A View of the King

In the Belly of K. Rool

Floating over Fractone Fort

Shifty Smash: Inhale and Destroy

Planet Core Smashin' Stats

Planet Core Chip Exchange

Survived the Gravel Gauntlet

Klaptrapped behind the Goo

The Switcheroo Chase

Korner of the Krevasse

Cracking Open the Way

The Kremling Krew's Last Stand

Stomped Stompenclomper! Again!

Planet Core Quiz Master

Shifty Smash: Skyward Smashing

Fractone Cradle Climb

Turf Surf Pit Stop

Turf Surf Finish Line

Cranky's Planet Core Rant

Rocked King K. Rool!

Halfway through the Harmoneel

End of the Harmoneel



