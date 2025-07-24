Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Landfill Layer

Before digging into this guide, remember that it focuses on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the compilation of all the guides, visit this index guide. Also, the name of each banana already gives clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours can help you. A gem that eludes you? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.
As ugly sounding and rubbish-strewn as it is, the Landfill has one of the prettiest views in all of Donkey Kong Bananza and, with its sheer verticality contained in a single sublayer, it offers a different idea of exploration to all the others. It's simple, but it's an interesting change of pace, like a short break. And if you weren't already fond of the eels, you will be here.
The second visit (i.e. when you come back in the post-game after watching the credits and singing Pauline's song) only adds one banana, but this time it has nothing to do with the Glamtone or the Growtone.
Total: 27 bananas
Sublayer SL1000: bananas 1-27