Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Landfill Layer

HQ

Before digging into this guide, remember that it focuses on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the compilation of all the guides, visit this index guide. Also, the name of each banana already gives clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours can help you. A gem that eludes you? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

As ugly sounding and rubbish-strewn as it is, the Landfill has one of the prettiest views in all of Donkey Kong Bananza and, with its sheer verticality contained in a single sublayer, it offers a different idea of exploration to all the others. It's simple, but it's an interesting change of pace, like a short break. And if you weren't already fond of the eels, you will be here.

All the bananas in Landfill Layer and where to find them

The second visit (i.e. when you come back in the post-game after watching the credits and singing Pauline's song) only adds one banana, but this time it has nothing to do with the Glamtone or the Growtone.

This is an ad:

Total: 27 bananas

Sublayer SL1000: bananas 1-27



Top of the Heap

Freed the Blusterwing!

Bloomed in the Landfill Layer

Mazy-Cave Balloons

Mazy-Cave Hidden Room

Mazy-Cave Buried Banana

Buried in Rubble

Up and Down, Underground

Shifty Smash: Dig Deep

Sniffing out a Secret

Wrecked by Elephant Bananza

Quickly with Elephant Bananza

Battle: Search and Destroy

Caged by a Hungry Guard

Landfill Fragmentone Recovery

Landfill Fragmentone Restoration

Nestled within the Debris

Cranky's Landfill Rant

Landfill Smashin' Stats

A Rare Treasure

Battle: Hundred-Harasser Horde

Delivery Complete

Speedy Delivery

Beneath the Bowl

Battle: Explosive Excavation

Follow the Crystal Vein

Landfill Chip Exchange



Landfill Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

This is an ad: