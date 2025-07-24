English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Landfill Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL1000 to tell you all about it.

Before digging into this guide, remember that it focuses on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the compilation of all the guides, visit this index guide. Also, the name of each banana already gives clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours can help you. A gem that eludes you? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

As ugly sounding and rubbish-strewn as it is, the Landfill has one of the prettiest views in all of Donkey Kong Bananza and, with its sheer verticality contained in a single sublayer, it offers a different idea of exploration to all the others. It's simple, but it's an interesting change of pace, like a short break. And if you weren't already fond of the eels, you will be here.

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in Landfill Layer and where to find them

The second visit (i.e. when you come back in the post-game after watching the credits and singing Pauline's song) only adds one banana, but this time it has nothing to do with the Glamtone or the Growtone.

Total: 27 bananas
Sublayer SL1000: bananas 1-27


  1. Top of the Heap

  2. Freed the Blusterwing!

  3. Bloomed in the Landfill Layer

  4. Mazy-Cave Balloons

  5. Mazy-Cave Hidden Room

  6. Mazy-Cave Buried Banana

  7. Buried in Rubble

  8. Up and Down, Underground

  9. Shifty Smash: Dig Deep

  10. Sniffing out a Secret

  11. Wrecked by Elephant Bananza

  12. Quickly with Elephant Bananza

  13. Battle: Search and Destroy

  14. Caged by a Hungry Guard

  15. Landfill Fragmentone Recovery

  16. Landfill Fragmentone Restoration

  17. Nestled within the Debris

  18. Cranky's Landfill Rant

  19. Landfill Smashin' Stats

  20. A Rare Treasure

  21. Battle: Hundred-Harasser Horde

  22. Delivery Complete

  23. Speedy Delivery

  24. Beneath the Bowl

  25. Battle: Explosive Excavation

  26. Follow the Crystal Vein

  27. Landfill Chip Exchange

Donkey Kong Bananza
Landfill Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Donkey Kong Bananza

