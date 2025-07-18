Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Lagoon Layer

HQ

Before we begin, please note that this guide focuses exclusively on a single Layer, which is the name given to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you're looking for general tips and tricks for collecting bananas, or an index with links to all the guides for all the strata, you can visit Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Bananium Gems.

Unlike the first Layer, Ingot Island Cave-In, which goes from a measly 3 bananas to a total of 36, the refreshing Lagoon Layer "only" adds in an additional 13 bananas after the first visit. The most interesting thing about this Layer, however, is that on that first turn the Fractones have not yet opened any item shops in the Layer, which further complicates the search for bananas and fossils before the credits roll. If that happens to you, you can find out how to get maps of the remaining treasures without spending gold nuggets (because you basically have nowhere to do it) in our general guide linked above.

All the bananas in the Lagoon Layer and where to find them

After this introduction, let's dive into the three sublayers of this beautiful place, home to the Elder Kong.

Total: 56 bananas

Sublayer SL100: bananas 1-25

Sublayer SL101: bananas 26-50

Sublayer SL102: bananas 51-56

In green: new bananas, added after the end of the game.



First Crockoid Cracked!

Cave by the Cape

Lagoon Smashin' Stats

Bathing Banana

Shifty Smash: Beyond the Wall

Battle: Stoney, Grassy Goons

A Nook behind Concrete

Battle: Both Sides of the Bridge

Smash through the Floor

Cranky's Lagoon Rant

A Real Mouthful

Rest Stop on Roof Road

Hidden on Roof Road

At the End of Roof Road

Lakeside Low Road

Battle: Swarms among the Pillars

Follow the Voided Terrain

Fishin' for Bananas

Rise and Rinse

Placed in a Pipe

Shifty Smash: Atop the Pipes

Battle: Wings and the Wobbly Disc

Beyond the Cloudy Platforms

Blasting for the Banana

Lagoon Chip Exchange

Landed in Salvager's Landing!

Shifty Smash: A Wall Hanging in Air

On the Ceiling of the Floor

Over the Thorny Path

Into the Thorny Nook

Through the Thorny Walls

The Salvager's Stash

Battle: Concrete-Wall Clash

Up, Over, and Across

Within the Fast-Growing Grass

Hangin' on Orangu-Hang Highway!

Concrete Wall on the Moving Floor

Outskirts of the Fishing Village

Crossed to the Kong Elder's Court!

The Ship Stern's Snack

Past the First Scrappin' Ground

Lure and Destroy!

Past the Second Scrappin' Ground

Lift and Destroy!

Past the Third Scrappin' Ground

Wallop and Destroy!

Past the Fourth Scrappin' Ground

Launch and Destroy!

Bounce and Destroy!

Past the Fifth Scrappin' Ground

Dipped into Chimpy Channel!

Pop and Destroy

Atop the Concrete Roof

Hung from the Ceiling

Shipwrecked Treasure

Lagoon Hide-and-Seek



Apart from the presence of more commercial Fractones, the big change in the Lagoon Layer after the end credits is that you can try your luck in the first Bananza Trial. We'll explain what it's all about in its dedicated entry, but as you can see from the list it adds up to ten new Banandium Gems to your total counter upon successful completion.

[Under construction...]