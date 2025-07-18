Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Lagoon Layer

Before we begin, please note that this guide focuses exclusively on a single Layer, which is the name given to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you're looking for general tips and tricks for collecting bananas, or an index with links to all the guides for all the strata, you can visit Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Bananium Gems.
Unlike the first Layer, Ingot Island Cave-In, which goes from a measly 3 bananas to a total of 36, the refreshing Lagoon Layer "only" adds in an additional 13 bananas after the first visit. The most interesting thing about this Layer, however, is that on that first turn the Fractones have not yet opened any item shops in the Layer, which further complicates the search for bananas and fossils before the credits roll. If that happens to you, you can find out how to get maps of the remaining treasures without spending gold nuggets (because you basically have nowhere to do it) in our general guide linked above.
After this introduction, let's dive into the three sublayers of this beautiful place, home to the Elder Kong.
Total: 56 bananas
Sublayer SL100: bananas 1-25
Sublayer SL101: bananas 26-50
Sublayer SL102: bananas 51-56
In green: new bananas, added after the end of the game.
Apart from the presence of more commercial Fractones, the big change in the Lagoon Layer after the end credits is that you can try your luck in the first Bananza Trial. We'll explain what it's all about in its dedicated entry, but as you can see from the list it adds up to ten new Banandium Gems to your total counter upon successful completion.
