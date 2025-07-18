English
Follow us
Gamereactor
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Lagoon Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this layer before and after the credits, and how do you get the ones that involve overcoming a challenge? We dug into sublayers 100, 101, and 102 to tell you all about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Before we begin, please note that this guide focuses exclusively on a single Layer, which is the name given to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you're looking for general tips and tricks for collecting bananas, or an index with links to all the guides for all the strata, you can visit Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Bananium Gems.

Unlike the first Layer, Ingot Island Cave-In, which goes from a measly 3 bananas to a total of 36, the refreshing Lagoon Layer "only" adds in an additional 13 bananas after the first visit. The most interesting thing about this Layer, however, is that on that first turn the Fractones have not yet opened any item shops in the Layer, which further complicates the search for bananas and fossils before the credits roll. If that happens to you, you can find out how to get maps of the remaining treasures without spending gold nuggets (because you basically have nowhere to do it) in our general guide linked above.

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in the Lagoon Layer and where to find them

After this introduction, let's dive into the three sublayers of this beautiful place, home to the Elder Kong.

This is an ad:

Total: 56 bananas
Sublayer SL100: bananas 1-25
Sublayer SL101: bananas 26-50
Sublayer SL102: bananas 51-56
In green: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. First Crockoid Cracked!

  2. Cave by the Cape

  3. Lagoon Smashin' Stats

  4. Bathing Banana

  5. Shifty Smash: Beyond the Wall

  6. Battle: Stoney, Grassy Goons

  7. A Nook behind Concrete

  8. Battle: Both Sides of the Bridge

  9. Smash through the Floor

  10. Cranky's Lagoon Rant

  11. A Real Mouthful

  12. Rest Stop on Roof Road

  13. Hidden on Roof Road

  14. At the End of Roof Road

  15. Lakeside Low Road

  16. Battle: Swarms among the Pillars

  17. Follow the Voided Terrain

  18. Fishin' for Bananas

  19. Rise and Rinse

  20. Placed in a Pipe

  21. Shifty Smash: Atop the Pipes

  22. Battle: Wings and the Wobbly Disc

  23. Beyond the Cloudy Platforms

  24. Blasting for the Banana

  25. Lagoon Chip Exchange

  26. Landed in Salvager's Landing!

  27. Shifty Smash: A Wall Hanging in Air

  28. On the Ceiling of the Floor

  29. Over the Thorny Path

  30. Into the Thorny Nook

  31. Through the Thorny Walls

  32. The Salvager's Stash

  33. Battle: Concrete-Wall Clash

  34. Up, Over, and Across

  35. Within the Fast-Growing Grass

  36. Hangin' on Orangu-Hang Highway!

  37. Concrete Wall on the Moving Floor

  38. Outskirts of the Fishing Village

  39. Crossed to the Kong Elder's Court!

  40. The Ship Stern's Snack

  41. Past the First Scrappin' Ground

  42. Lure and Destroy!

  43. Past the Second Scrappin' Ground

  44. Lift and Destroy!

  45. Past the Third Scrappin' Ground

  46. Wallop and Destroy!

  47. Past the Fourth Scrappin' Ground

  48. Launch and Destroy!

  49. Bounce and Destroy!

  50. Past the Fifth Scrappin' Ground

  51. Dipped into Chimpy Channel!

  52. Pop and Destroy

  53. Atop the Concrete Roof

  54. Hung from the Ceiling

  55. Shipwrecked Treasure

  56. Lagoon Hide-and-Seek

Apart from the presence of more commercial Fractones, the big change in the Lagoon Layer after the end credits is that you can try your luck in the first Bananza Trial. We'll explain what it's all about in its dedicated entry, but as you can see from the list it adds up to ten new Banandium Gems to your total counter upon successful completion.

This is an ad:
Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza

[Under construction...]

Related texts

0
Donkey Kong BananzaScore

Donkey Kong Bananza
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Nintendo's next big 3D platforming effort puts the suave ape on centre-stage for an adventure with many memorable features albeit a few kinks too...



Loading next content