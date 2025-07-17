Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Ingot Isle Cave-In

HQ

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub to access all the guides for each Layer, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: A guide to collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Now, a second word of warning. Like Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Bananza does not end when the end credits roll. After seeing the end of the game, DK Bananza's so-called postgame deals out an additional number of bananas across various layers, this time with rather more difficult challenges.

This brings the total number of Banandium Gems up to 777, but it can be difficult to differentiate in the Collection which bananas were available in the first round and which were added after the credits. To make this easier for you, we have marked in italics the bananas added in the postgame, which in this Layer are many (the most).

All the bananas in Ingot Isle Cave-In and where to find them

With that said, here is a list of all the bananas in the first layer of the game and a map of their location. Which one is proving to be the trickiest for you?

Layer total: 36 bananas

SL1: bananas 1-3

SL10: bananas 4-36

In italics: new bananas, added after the end of the game.





The First Banandium Gem



Through the Banana-Mining Belt



Digging Up a Snack



Secret by the Start



Gold Rush!



Shifty Smash: Rising Tower



Shifty Smash: Break Up the Ring



Thwarting the Thorns



Ingot Isle Fragmentone Recovery



Ingot Isle Fragmentone Restoration



Shifty Smash: Checkerboard Crush



The Ingot Isle Growtone



The Hungry Ingot Isle Growtone



The Sated Ingot Isle Growtone



Post-Sprint Treat



Snack in a Sunken Slab



Ingot Isle Hide-and-Seek



Ingot Isle Smashin' Stats



Ingot Isle Quiz Master



Decked Out in Gold



Cranky's Ingot Isle Rant



Finished Four Fights!



Beat Eight Bouts!



[WIP]



[WIP]



[WIP]



[WIP]



[WIP]



[WIP]



[WIP]



[WIP]



Snack on the Outskirts of Town



Shifty Smash: Quick & Nimble



[WIP]



[WIP]



Ingot Isle Chip Exchange



After the final battle and DK & Pauline's victory, the Fractones have risen almost to the surface to lend a hand in rebuilding Ingot Isle, hence the large amount of new bananas you can collect. This stratum now has corresponding shops, Chip Exchange, Smashin' Stats, Quiz Master, hide-and-seek, Fragmentone, Growtone, and so on, but most importantly some new Shifty Smashes and a major Grumpy battle challenge in the form of successive fights.