Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Hilltop Layer
Where are the trickiest bananas in this layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer 200 to tell you all about it.
HQ
Before you dig into this guide, remember that it's only dedicated to one specific Layer, the term used to refer to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you'd prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or want a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, we recommend you visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.
This vast undulating terrain served as a training ground for you to learn how to skate with chunks of terrain, and also hid many bananas buried among its banana-shaped rock monuments. Only three Banandium Gems are added in the post-game, those corresponding to the planting of the Growtone, the golden tree that feeds on Gold Nuggets.
All the bananas in Hilltop Layer and where to find them
Remember that the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what we did to get it, and that with the map you can see almost all the missing ones by comparing it to yours. But if you have trouble with a particular challenge, combat or number, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to do it.
This is an ad:
Total: 38 bananas
Layer 200: bananas 1-38 Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.
Where are the trickiest bananas in this layer before and after the credits, and how do you get the ones that involve overcoming a challenge? We dug into sublayers 100, 101, and 102 to tell you all about it.