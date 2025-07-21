English
Follow us
Gamereactor
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Hilltop Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer 200 to tell you all about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Before you dig into this guide, remember that it's only dedicated to one specific Layer, the term used to refer to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you'd prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or want a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, we recommend you visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

This vast undulating terrain served as a training ground for you to learn how to skate with chunks of terrain, and also hid many bananas buried among its banana-shaped rock monuments. Only three Banandium Gems are added in the post-game, those corresponding to the planting of the Growtone, the golden tree that feeds on Gold Nuggets.

Donkey Kong Bananza
Do the Tony Hawk with DK and Pauline in this layer.

All the bananas in Hilltop Layer and where to find them

Remember that the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what we did to get it, and that with the map you can see almost all the missing ones by comparing it to yours. But if you have trouble with a particular challenge, combat or number, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to do it.

This is an ad:

Total: 38 bananas
Layer 200: bananas 1-38
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Bruised Peekabruiser!

  2. Cave-Dwelling Treasure

  3. The Hilltop Growtone

  4. The Hungry Hilltop Growtone

  5. The Sated Hilltop Growtone

  6. Battle: Dig, Dig, Dig on Down

  7. The Shifty Path under the Village

  8. A Shifty Path Forward

  9. An Out-of-the-Way Room

  10. Make-Your-Own Platforms

  11. Hilltop Fragmentone Recovery

  12. Hilltop Fragmentone Restoration

  13. Battle: Spike-Spout Scrap

  14. Hilltop Hide-and-Seek

  15. Hilltop Smashin' Stats

  16. Bloomed in the Hilltop Layer

  17. Thorny-Hill Finish Line

  18. Thorny-Hill Buzzer Beater

  19. Thorny-Hill Hideaway

  20. Shifty Smash: Break the Canopy

  21. Battle: Three-Tiered Tussle

  22. Peeled from Peel Peak

  23. The Skies over Peel Peak

  24. Bananas All the Way Down

  25. Shifty Smash: The Rotating Ring

  26. Against the Oncoming Tide

  27. Against the Winding Tide

  28. Amidst the Hidden Tide

  29. The Flying Banana

  30. Gold-Dipped Banana

  31. Hilltop Quiz Master

  32. Cranky's Hilltop Rant

  33. Shifty Smash: Downhill Run

  34. Tunneling through the Pit

  35. Treasured Memories

  36. Over the Valley

  37. Hifins in the Jungle

  38. Hilltop Chip Exchange

Donkey Kong Bananza
Hilltop Layer: Full Banandium Gem map. (Click to see full screen).
This is an ad:
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza
It can't get more nostalgic than this: if you go back/up, you'll enter DK's place and collect the first nana of this side-scrolling challenge.

Related texts

0
Donkey Kong BananzaScore

Donkey Kong Bananza
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Nintendo's next big 3D platforming effort puts the suave ape on centre-stage for an adventure with many memorable features albeit a few kinks too...



Loading next content