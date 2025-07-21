Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Hilltop Layer

HQ

Before you dig into this guide, remember that it's only dedicated to one specific Layer, the term used to refer to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you'd prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or want a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, we recommend you visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

This vast undulating terrain served as a training ground for you to learn how to skate with chunks of terrain, and also hid many bananas buried among its banana-shaped rock monuments. Only three Banandium Gems are added in the post-game, those corresponding to the planting of the Growtone, the golden tree that feeds on Gold Nuggets.

Do the Tony Hawk with DK and Pauline in this layer.

All the bananas in Hilltop Layer and where to find them

Remember that the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what we did to get it, and that with the map you can see almost all the missing ones by comparing it to yours. But if you have trouble with a particular challenge, combat or number, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to do it.

Total: 38 bananas

Layer 200: bananas 1-38

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Bruised Peekabruiser!

Cave-Dwelling Treasure

The Hilltop Growtone

The Hungry Hilltop Growtone

The Sated Hilltop Growtone

Battle: Dig, Dig, Dig on Down

The Shifty Path under the Village

A Shifty Path Forward

An Out-of-the-Way Room

Make-Your-Own Platforms

Hilltop Fragmentone Recovery

Hilltop Fragmentone Restoration

Battle: Spike-Spout Scrap

Hilltop Hide-and-Seek

Hilltop Smashin' Stats

Bloomed in the Hilltop Layer

Thorny-Hill Finish Line

Thorny-Hill Buzzer Beater

Thorny-Hill Hideaway

Shifty Smash: Break the Canopy

Battle: Three-Tiered Tussle

Peeled from Peel Peak

The Skies over Peel Peak

Bananas All the Way Down

Shifty Smash: The Rotating Ring

Against the Oncoming Tide

Against the Winding Tide

Amidst the Hidden Tide

The Flying Banana

Gold-Dipped Banana

Hilltop Quiz Master

Cranky's Hilltop Rant

Shifty Smash: Downhill Run

Tunneling through the Pit

Treasured Memories

Over the Valley

Hifins in the Jungle

Hilltop Chip Exchange



Hilltop Layer: Full Banandium Gem map. (Click to see full screen).

