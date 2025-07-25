Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Groove Layer

HQ

Before we delve into this guide, remember that the spotlight (pun intended) is on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the index of all guides, take an eel to this hub guide.

Also, remember that the name of each banana gives you clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours can help you. Missing a gem? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

Donkey Kong Bananza loves to break the rhythm of the game, as you've seen all the way down to this point. Just when everything seemed on track on your journey to the Planet Core by finally defeating Grumpy Kong, one of the most dramatic events of the entire game occurs: Possessed Harmoneel has swallowed Pauline! And, when you go after her... the Fractones pronounce you guilty and lock you up in a futuristic, clinical environment! Welcome to Groove Layer, perhaps the most special of the entire game.

Getting out of your cell is easier than in Zelda, but the important thing is to find Pauline and get her back on your left shoulder. This Layer introduces the Harp of Change mechanic (another cool way to change one material for another in the environment), turns DK into a DJ, houses the Fossil Museum, and has a banger of a post-game quest.

This is an ad:

All the bananas in Groove Layer and where to find them

The whole imprisonment thing and the absence of Pauline (and therefore the power of her voice to unleash your Bananzas) is an excuse for you to have a lot to do in the post-game, once you've seen the end credits. You'll reunite the Meloditones, pick your pocket on another Grumpy Kong project and throw a party, among other things.

Total: 30 bananas

Sublayer SL1300: bananas 1-30

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



The Secret in Solitary

Deep under Detention

Banana behind Bars

A Square-Shaped Secret

Smash and Receive

Gettin' Down in the Groove Layer!

Over the Disco

Bouncy Brainteaser

A Complete Fossil Collection

Destined for the Top

11 Liftoff to the Top

12 A Groovy Disco-very

Cranky's Groove Rant

Banana Chandelier

Groove Smashin' Stats

Groovin' Once Again

Disco-Ball Destruction

Behind the Disco's Wall

The Funky Beat Is Back

Rising Bass Line

Beat the Concrete

The Groovy Bass Is Back

Lofty Melody

A Gift from a Fan

The Catchy Melody Is Back

Battle: Opposite Obliteration

Battle: Cliff-Wall Ambush

A Gift from Poppy

Dig the Groovy Nightlife

Groove Chip Exchange



This is an ad:

Groove Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.