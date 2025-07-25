English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Groove Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL1300 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before we delve into this guide, remember that the spotlight (pun intended) is on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the index of all guides, take an eel to this hub guide.

Also, remember that the name of each banana gives you clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours can help you. Missing a gem? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

Donkey Kong Bananza loves to break the rhythm of the game, as you've seen all the way down to this point. Just when everything seemed on track on your journey to the Planet Core by finally defeating Grumpy Kong, one of the most dramatic events of the entire game occurs: Possessed Harmoneel has swallowed Pauline! And, when you go after her... the Fractones pronounce you guilty and lock you up in a futuristic, clinical environment! Welcome to Groove Layer, perhaps the most special of the entire game.

Getting out of your cell is easier than in Zelda, but the important thing is to find Pauline and get her back on your left shoulder. This Layer introduces the Harp of Change mechanic (another cool way to change one material for another in the environment), turns DK into a DJ, houses the Fossil Museum, and has a banger of a post-game quest.

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in Groove Layer and where to find them

The whole imprisonment thing and the absence of Pauline (and therefore the power of her voice to unleash your Bananzas) is an excuse for you to have a lot to do in the post-game, once you've seen the end credits. You'll reunite the Meloditones, pick your pocket on another Grumpy Kong project and throw a party, among other things.

Total: 30 bananas
Sublayer SL1300: bananas 1-30
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. The Secret in Solitary

  2. Deep under Detention

  3. Banana behind Bars

  4. A Square-Shaped Secret

  5. Smash and Receive

  6. Gettin' Down in the Groove Layer!

  7. Over the Disco

  8. Bouncy Brainteaser

  9. A Complete Fossil Collection

  10. Destined for the Top

  11. 11 Liftoff to the Top

  12. 12 A Groovy Disco-very

  13. Cranky's Groove Rant

  14. Banana Chandelier

  15. Groove Smashin' Stats

  16. Groovin' Once Again

  17. Disco-Ball Destruction

  18. Behind the Disco's Wall

  19. The Funky Beat Is Back

  20. Rising Bass Line

  21. Beat the Concrete

  22. The Groovy Bass Is Back

  23. Lofty Melody

  24. A Gift from a Fan

  25. The Catchy Melody Is Back

  26. Battle: Opposite Obliteration

  27. Battle: Cliff-Wall Ambush

  28. A Gift from Poppy

  29. Dig the Groovy Nightlife

  30. Groove Chip Exchange

Donkey Kong Bananza
Groove Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Donkey Kong Bananza
Don't you find it groovy that lights in the whole Layer, Fractones, and loudspeakers sync to the BPM of the song you've deejayed? Music is essential in DK Bananza. After all, it's by the same team who debuted with Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat!

