Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Freezer Layer
Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers SL500, SL501, SL502, and SL503 to tell you all about it.
Before we begin, please note that this guide focuses exclusively on a single Layer, which is the name given to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you're looking for general tips and tricks for collecting bananas, or an index with links to all the guides for all the Layers, you can visit Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.
Freezer is a large Layer with several sublayers, extreme temperatures (very cold and very hot, like in central Spain), home of the Elder Zebra and also a place where you can solve some fantastic ice cube puzzles to make slushies and flavoured ice creams. It is also the Layer with the most bananas in all of Donkey Kong Bananza. In other words, one of the most fun areas in the whole game!
Remember that, apart from being able to compare your map with ours, the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what you need to do to get it. If you're still missing one, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.
All the bananas in Freezer Layer and where to find them
With so many Banandium Gems and Fossils, the Freezer has you entertained by all its sublayers and nooks and crannies. As it is the Layer with the most bananas, the post-game adds no less than 14, but all as part of the same Elder's Trial, making the Zebra Auditorium also the most banana-heavy trial.
Total: 87 bananas
Sublayer SL500: bananas 1-39
Sublayer SL501: bananas 40-75
Sublayer SL502: bananas 76-86
Sublayer SL503: banana 87 Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.