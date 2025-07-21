English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Freezer Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers SL500, SL501, SL502, and SL503 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before we begin, please note that this guide focuses exclusively on a single Layer, which is the name given to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you're looking for general tips and tricks for collecting bananas, or an index with links to all the guides for all the Layers, you can visit Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Freezer is a large Layer with several sublayers, extreme temperatures (very cold and very hot, like in central Spain), home of the Elder Zebra and also a place where you can solve some fantastic ice cube puzzles to make slushies and flavoured ice creams. It is also the Layer with the most bananas in all of Donkey Kong Bananza. In other words, one of the most fun areas in the whole game!

Remember that, apart from being able to compare your map with ours, the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what you need to do to get it. If you're still missing one, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

Donkey Kong Bananza
DK and Pauline sharing a hot cup of coffee with a couple of newly-met Zebras.
All the bananas in Freezer Layer and where to find them

With so many Banandium Gems and Fossils, the Freezer has you entertained by all its sublayers and nooks and crannies. As it is the Layer with the most bananas, the post-game adds no less than 14, but all as part of the same Elder's Trial, making the Zebra Auditorium also the most banana-heavy trial.

Total: 87 bananas
Sublayer SL500: bananas 1-39
Sublayer SL501: bananas 40-75
Sublayer SL502: bananas 76-86
Sublayer SL503: banana 87
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Chillin' in the Freezer Layer!

  2. A View of Crumbly Bridge

  3. A Snowy-Cliffside Secret

  4. Turned Up under Turnips

  5. Slumbering in the Snow

  6. Under the Cliff-Edge Scoop Hut

  7. Enshrined atop the Pillar

  8. Battle: Snowball Rollin'

  9. Over the Freezing River

  10. Hidden behind the Waterfall

  11. Across Crumbly Bridge

  12. Clearing a Red-Hot Path

  13. Behind the Red-Hot Paths

  14. Climbing a Red-Hot Path

  15. Battle: Quick Quake Quarrel

  16. Un-Voiding the Scoop Hut

  17. The Freezer Growtone

  18. The Hungry Freezer Growtone

  19. The Sated Freezer Growtone

  20. Freezer Hide-and-Seek

  21. Heavily Protected Produce

  22. Scoop Hut in the Sky

  23. Cracking Open Coolstripe Cavern

  24. Edge of a Cool Pool

  25. Beware Falling Icicles

  26. Battle: Barely Skating By

  27. Deep in the Cavern

  28. Sitting on the Snow

  29. Gazing at the Cooling Tower

  30. Kept in a Coolstripe Cubby

  31. Shifty Smash: Above the Caverns

  32. Coolstripe Cavern's Lost Treasure

  33. Shifty Smash: Ice-Cold Lakeside

  34. U-Turn on a Crumbly Road

  35. Crumbly-Road Run

  36. A Crusty Trust Fall

  37. Behind the Cooling Tower's Eyes

  38. Cranky's Freezer Rant

  39. Freezer Chip Exchange

  40. Through Coolstripe Cavern

  41. Molten-Hot Choco Banana

  42. Battle: Broiling Bowling Brawl

  43. Coolin' Down in Canter Creamery!

  44. Battle: Magma Mayhem

  45. Traversing the Massive Iceberg

  46. Edge of the Massive Iceberg

  47. Mastering the Massive Iceberg

  48. Smothered in Chocolava

  49. Shifty Smash: Over Ice and Lava

  50. Freezer Smashin' Stats

  51. Found above the Fan

  52. Kept Warm in the Field

  53. Trembling Steps through Powder

  54. Treacherous Steps through Powder

  55. Extra Steps through Powder

  56. Through a Too-Hot Tunnel

  57. A View of Canter Creamery

  58. Beneath the Zig-Zag Bridges

  59. Stake-Hidden Snack

  60. Buried in the Cooling Tower

  61. Behind the Cooling Tower

  62. Amuse-Boost Finish Line

  63. Amuse-Boost Fast Finish

  64. Shifty Smash: Trot up the Tower

  65. Hurl d'Oeuvres Finish Line

  66. Hurl d'Oeuvres Fast Finish

  67. Shifty Smash: Damp Dodge 'n' Dash

  68. Shocking Cioppino Finish Line

  69. Shocking Gioppino Fast Finish

  70. Shifty Smash: Splashy Ascent

  71. Switcheroo Entrée Finish Line

  72. Switcheroo Entrée Fast Finish

  73. Shifty Smash: Swift Switcheroo

  74. Dangerous Dessert Finish Line

  75. Dangerous Dessert Fast Finish

  76. Hoofin' it to Hot-Hoof Heater!

  77. Hidden in Chocolava Cave

  78. Battle: Fighting on the Run

  79. Scraping the Slope

  80. A Sneaky Second Serving

  81. Over the Slope

  82. Treat on a Tiny Island

  83. Freezer Fragmentone Recovery

  84. Freezer Fragmentone Restoration

  85. Tricky Trot to the Ice Maker

  86. Looking over Chocolava

  87. Stuck among the Pipes

Freezer Layer's full Banandium Gem map. Click to zoom in.

