Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Freezer Layer

Before we begin, please note that this guide focuses exclusively on a single Layer, which is the name given to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you're looking for general tips and tricks for collecting bananas, or an index with links to all the guides for all the Layers, you can visit Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Freezer is a large Layer with several sublayers, extreme temperatures (very cold and very hot, like in central Spain), home of the Elder Zebra and also a place where you can solve some fantastic ice cube puzzles to make slushies and flavoured ice creams. It is also the Layer with the most bananas in all of Donkey Kong Bananza. In other words, one of the most fun areas in the whole game!

Remember that, apart from being able to compare your map with ours, the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what you need to do to get it. If you're still missing one, let us know the number in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

DK and Pauline sharing a hot cup of coffee with a couple of newly-met Zebras.

All the bananas in Freezer Layer and where to find them

With so many Banandium Gems and Fossils, the Freezer has you entertained by all its sublayers and nooks and crannies. As it is the Layer with the most bananas, the post-game adds no less than 14, but all as part of the same Elder's Trial, making the Zebra Auditorium also the most banana-heavy trial.

Total: 87 bananas

Sublayer SL500: bananas 1-39

Sublayer SL501: bananas 40-75

Sublayer SL502: bananas 76-86

Sublayer SL503: banana 87

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Chillin' in the Freezer Layer!

A View of Crumbly Bridge

A Snowy-Cliffside Secret

Turned Up under Turnips

Slumbering in the Snow

Under the Cliff-Edge Scoop Hut

Enshrined atop the Pillar

Battle: Snowball Rollin'

Over the Freezing River

Hidden behind the Waterfall

Across Crumbly Bridge

Clearing a Red-Hot Path

Behind the Red-Hot Paths

Climbing a Red-Hot Path

Battle: Quick Quake Quarrel

Un-Voiding the Scoop Hut

The Freezer Growtone

The Hungry Freezer Growtone

The Sated Freezer Growtone

Freezer Hide-and-Seek

Heavily Protected Produce

Scoop Hut in the Sky

Cracking Open Coolstripe Cavern

Edge of a Cool Pool

Beware Falling Icicles

Battle: Barely Skating By

Deep in the Cavern

Sitting on the Snow

Gazing at the Cooling Tower

Kept in a Coolstripe Cubby

Shifty Smash: Above the Caverns

Coolstripe Cavern's Lost Treasure

Shifty Smash: Ice-Cold Lakeside

U-Turn on a Crumbly Road

Crumbly-Road Run

A Crusty Trust Fall

Behind the Cooling Tower's Eyes

Cranky's Freezer Rant

Freezer Chip Exchange

Through Coolstripe Cavern

Molten-Hot Choco Banana

Battle: Broiling Bowling Brawl

Coolin' Down in Canter Creamery!

Battle: Magma Mayhem

Traversing the Massive Iceberg

Edge of the Massive Iceberg

Mastering the Massive Iceberg

Smothered in Chocolava

Shifty Smash: Over Ice and Lava

Freezer Smashin' Stats

Found above the Fan

Kept Warm in the Field

Trembling Steps through Powder

Treacherous Steps through Powder

Extra Steps through Powder

Through a Too-Hot Tunnel

A View of Canter Creamery

Beneath the Zig-Zag Bridges

Stake-Hidden Snack

Buried in the Cooling Tower

Behind the Cooling Tower

Amuse-Boost Finish Line

Amuse-Boost Fast Finish

Shifty Smash: Trot up the Tower

Hurl d'Oeuvres Finish Line

Hurl d'Oeuvres Fast Finish

Shifty Smash: Damp Dodge 'n' Dash

Shocking Cioppino Finish Line

Shocking Gioppino Fast Finish

Shifty Smash: Splashy Ascent

Switcheroo Entrée Finish Line

Switcheroo Entrée Fast Finish

Shifty Smash: Swift Switcheroo

Dangerous Dessert Finish Line

Dangerous Dessert Fast Finish

Hoofin' it to Hot-Hoof Heater!

Hidden in Chocolava Cave

Battle: Fighting on the Run

Scraping the Slope

A Sneaky Second Serving

Over the Slope

Treat on a Tiny Island

Freezer Fragmentone Recovery

Freezer Fragmentone Restoration

Tricky Trot to the Ice Maker

Looking over Chocolava

Stuck among the Pipes



