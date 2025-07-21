Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Forest Layer

HQ

Although DK feels at home, the Forest makes things a little more complicated, or rather thorny, for our heroes. The Layer starts to show some promise in terms of the more original platforming mechanics seen in the second half of the game, specifically with the idea of the seeds you throw against wooden terrain (or enemies!) to make a vine path for yourself. It's also home to the Elder Ostrich, the third (or second, if you went to Freezer Layer first from The Divide) Bananza power you unlock that helps you take to the skies and fly across cliffs. Because you already do run at full speed with the zebra, of course.

Gotta love the ostrich-shaped fences...

All the bananas in Forest Layer and where to find them

With only four fewer Banandium Gems than Freezer Layer and a more compact map, the density of challenges and activities in the forest is higher: it doesn't let you breathe, and it does it on purpose. Like its sister Layer, the 9 bananas added in the post-game are placed by the Elder in the Ostrich Auditorium, one of the most fun of the five rehearsals you must try after the end of the game to prove your mastery of the Bananzas and for Pauline to train her voice.

Total: 83 bananas

Sublayer SL600: bananas 1-48

Sublayer SL601: bananas 49-72

Sublayer SL602: bananas 73-83

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Branched into the Forest Layer!

Battle: Thorn-Forest Throwdown

View from Featherfall Isle

Perched Where Branches Cross

Shifting above the Forest

Under Featherfall Isle

Battle: Seed to Succeed

The Ostrich's Back Snack

Branching over the Plains

Hopped into Bellhop Burb!

Blasting through Brambles

Back of the Brambles

Beat the Brambles

Bird's-Eye View on Bellhop Burb

Forest Smashin' Stats

Found in the Ostrich Flock

Beneath Bellhop Burb

Battle: Yucky Yard

Mired in Mud

Tiny Isle in the Wetlands

Shifty Smash: Crossing the Branch

Cranky's Forest Rant

Behind the Big Tree

Sleeping in the Big Tree

Glimmering Overhead

Checked in at the Eggshell Hotel

Atop the Eggshell Hotel

Lounge Loft and Found

Hangin' in the Lounge

Present by the Pool

Secret Room Service

Scarfing the Scenery

Wall You Can Eat

Egg-Bottom Basement

Egg-Bottom Break-In

A Pain in the Neck

Tucked in Thorn Hollow

Sealed in Thorn Hollow

Off to a Flying Start!

Pretty Thing Preening in a Birdcage

Survived Sizzle-Wing Circus!

Faced the Fire and Lasers

Taking the Low Road

Bounded by Bouncy-Bounce Park!

A Peek at the Peak

Simmering in the Lava Pond

Topped the Tower of Turbulence!

Forest Chip Exchange

Stuck in the Stump

Plummeted to Mossplume Marsh!

Secret in the Marsh

Shifty Smash: Thwart the Thorns

Beneath the Moving Platform

Flying through the Sky

Soaring through Space

Gliding through the Heavens

Bounced into Rubbery Roost!

Battle: Bouncing Bites

Beneath the Bounce

Bouncing to the Top

Forest Hide-and-Seek

Shifty Smash: Rubbery Roost

A View of Mossplume Marsh

Hangin' in the Annex

Bouncy Ballet

Bouncy Bravado

Bouncy Barriers

Under the Rubber Pillar

Beyond Rubbery Roost

Battle: Three across the Chasm

Forest Fragmentone Recovery

Forest Fragmentone Restoration

Waded into Bramblenest Bog!

Top-Shelf Treasure

Tree-Pit Banana Balloons

Tucked behind the Tree

The Forest Growtone

The Hungry Forest Growtone

The Sated Forest Growtone

Dazzling Ostrich Headwear

Battle: Updraft Uproar

Nested inside the Roots

Roosted in a Thorny Nest



Forest Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

Remember that the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what we did to get it, and that with the map you can see almost all the missing ones by comparing it to yours. But if you have trouble with a particular challenge, match or number, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to do it.