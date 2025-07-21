English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Forest Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers SL600, SL601, and SL602 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before you dig into this guide, remember that it is dedicated to one specific Layer only, the term used to refer to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you'd prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or want a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, we recommend you visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Although DK feels at home, the Forest makes things a little more complicated, or rather thorny, for our heroes. The Layer starts to show some promise in terms of the more original platforming mechanics seen in the second half of the game, specifically with the idea of the seeds you throw against wooden terrain (or enemies!) to make a vine path for yourself. It's also home to the Elder Ostrich, the third (or second, if you went to Freezer Layer first from The Divide) Bananza power you unlock that helps you take to the skies and fly across cliffs. Because you already do run at full speed with the zebra, of course.

Donkey Kong Bananza
Gotta love the ostrich-shaped fences...

All the bananas in Forest Layer and where to find them

With only four fewer Banandium Gems than Freezer Layer and a more compact map, the density of challenges and activities in the forest is higher: it doesn't let you breathe, and it does it on purpose. Like its sister Layer, the 9 bananas added in the post-game are placed by the Elder in the Ostrich Auditorium, one of the most fun of the five rehearsals you must try after the end of the game to prove your mastery of the Bananzas and for Pauline to train her voice.

Total: 83 bananas
Sublayer SL600: bananas 1-48
Sublayer SL601: bananas 49-72
Sublayer SL602: bananas 73-83
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Branched into the Forest Layer!

  2. Battle: Thorn-Forest Throwdown

  3. View from Featherfall Isle

  4. Perched Where Branches Cross

  5. Shifting above the Forest

  6. Under Featherfall Isle

  7. Battle: Seed to Succeed

  8. The Ostrich's Back Snack

  9. Branching over the Plains

  10. Hopped into Bellhop Burb!

  11. Blasting through Brambles

  12. Back of the Brambles

  13. Beat the Brambles

  14. Bird's-Eye View on Bellhop Burb

  15. Forest Smashin' Stats

  16. Found in the Ostrich Flock

  17. Beneath Bellhop Burb

  18. Battle: Yucky Yard

  19. Mired in Mud

  20. Tiny Isle in the Wetlands

  21. Shifty Smash: Crossing the Branch

  22. Cranky's Forest Rant

  23. Behind the Big Tree

  24. Sleeping in the Big Tree

  25. Glimmering Overhead

  26. Checked in at the Eggshell Hotel

  27. Atop the Eggshell Hotel

  28. Lounge Loft and Found

  29. Hangin' in the Lounge

  30. Present by the Pool

  31. Secret Room Service

  32. Scarfing the Scenery

  33. Wall You Can Eat

  34. Egg-Bottom Basement

  35. Egg-Bottom Break-In

  36. A Pain in the Neck

  37. Tucked in Thorn Hollow

  38. Sealed in Thorn Hollow

  39. Off to a Flying Start!

  40. Pretty Thing Preening in a Birdcage

  41. Survived Sizzle-Wing Circus!

  42. Faced the Fire and Lasers

  43. Taking the Low Road

  44. Bounded by Bouncy-Bounce Park!

  45. A Peek at the Peak

  46. Simmering in the Lava Pond

  47. Topped the Tower of Turbulence!

  48. Forest Chip Exchange

  49. Stuck in the Stump

  50. Plummeted to Mossplume Marsh!

  51. Secret in the Marsh

  52. Shifty Smash: Thwart the Thorns

  53. Beneath the Moving Platform

  54. Flying through the Sky

  55. Soaring through Space

  56. Gliding through the Heavens

  57. Bounced into Rubbery Roost!

  58. Battle: Bouncing Bites

  59. Beneath the Bounce

  60. Bouncing to the Top

  61. Forest Hide-and-Seek

  62. Shifty Smash: Rubbery Roost

  63. A View of Mossplume Marsh

  64. Hangin' in the Annex

  65. Bouncy Ballet

  66. Bouncy Bravado

  67. Bouncy Barriers

  68. Under the Rubber Pillar

  69. Beyond Rubbery Roost

  70. Battle: Three across the Chasm

  71. Forest Fragmentone Recovery

  72. Forest Fragmentone Restoration

  73. Waded into Bramblenest Bog!

  74. Top-Shelf Treasure

  75. Tree-Pit Banana Balloons

  76. Tucked behind the Tree

  77. The Forest Growtone

  78. The Hungry Forest Growtone

  79. The Sated Forest Growtone

  80. Dazzling Ostrich Headwear

  81. Battle: Updraft Uproar

  82. Nested inside the Roots

  83. Roosted in a Thorny Nest

Donkey Kong Bananza
Forest Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

Remember that the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what we did to get it, and that with the map you can see almost all the missing ones by comparing it to yours. But if you have trouble with a particular challenge, match or number, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to do it.

