Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Forest Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers SL600, SL601, and SL602 to tell you all about it.
Before you dig into this guide, remember that it is dedicated to one specific Layer only, the term used to refer to the "worlds" within Donkey Kong Bananza. If you'd prefer to access general tips and tricks on how to collect bananas or want a compilation of all the guides for the different Layers, we recommend you visit this link: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.
Although DK feels at home, the Forest makes things a little more complicated, or rather thorny, for our heroes. The Layer starts to show some promise in terms of the more original platforming mechanics seen in the second half of the game, specifically with the idea of the seeds you throw against wooden terrain (or enemies!) to make a vine path for yourself. It's also home to the Elder Ostrich, the third (or second, if you went to Freezer Layer first from The Divide) Bananza power you unlock that helps you take to the skies and fly across cliffs. Because you already do run at full speed with the zebra, of course.
All the bananas in Forest Layer and where to find them
With only four fewer Banandium Gems than Freezer Layer and a more compact map, the density of challenges and activities in the forest is higher: it doesn't let you breathe, and it does it on purpose. Like its sister Layer, the 9 bananas added in the post-game are placed by the Elder in the Ostrich Auditorium, one of the most fun of the five rehearsals you must try after the end of the game to prove your mastery of the Bananzas and for Pauline to train her voice.
Total: 83 bananas
Sublayer SL600: bananas 1-48
Sublayer SL601: bananas 49-72
Sublayer SL602: bananas 73-83 Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.
Branched into the Forest Layer!
Battle: Thorn-Forest Throwdown
View from Featherfall Isle
Perched Where Branches Cross
Shifting above the Forest
Under Featherfall Isle
Battle: Seed to Succeed
The Ostrich's Back Snack
Branching over the Plains
Hopped into Bellhop Burb!
Blasting through Brambles
Back of the Brambles
Beat the Brambles
Bird's-Eye View on Bellhop Burb
Forest Smashin' Stats
Found in the Ostrich Flock
Beneath Bellhop Burb
Battle: Yucky Yard
Mired in Mud
Tiny Isle in the Wetlands
Shifty Smash: Crossing the Branch
Cranky's Forest Rant
Behind the Big Tree
Sleeping in the Big Tree
Glimmering Overhead
Checked in at the Eggshell Hotel
Atop the Eggshell Hotel
Lounge Loft and Found
Hangin' in the Lounge
Present by the Pool
Secret Room Service
Scarfing the Scenery
Wall You Can Eat
Egg-Bottom Basement
Egg-Bottom Break-In
A Pain in the Neck
Tucked in Thorn Hollow
Sealed in Thorn Hollow
Off to a Flying Start!
Pretty Thing Preening in a Birdcage
Survived Sizzle-Wing Circus!
Faced the Fire and Lasers
Taking the Low Road
Bounded by Bouncy-Bounce Park!
A Peek at the Peak
Simmering in the Lava Pond
Topped the Tower of Turbulence!
Forest Chip Exchange
Stuck in the Stump
Plummeted to Mossplume Marsh!
Secret in the Marsh
Shifty Smash: Thwart the Thorns
Beneath the Moving Platform
Flying through the Sky
Soaring through Space
Gliding through the Heavens
Bounced into Rubbery Roost!
Battle: Bouncing Bites
Beneath the Bounce
Bouncing to the Top
Forest Hide-and-Seek
Shifty Smash: Rubbery Roost
A View of Mossplume Marsh
Hangin' in the Annex
Bouncy Ballet
Bouncy Bravado
Bouncy Barriers
Under the Rubber Pillar
Beyond Rubbery Roost
Battle: Three across the Chasm
Forest Fragmentone Recovery
Forest Fragmentone Restoration
Waded into Bramblenest Bog!
Top-Shelf Treasure
Tree-Pit Banana Balloons
Tucked behind the Tree
The Forest Growtone
The Hungry Forest Growtone
The Sated Forest Growtone
Dazzling Ostrich Headwear
Battle: Updraft Uproar
Nested inside the Roots
Roosted in a Thorny Nest
Remember that the name of each banana gives you a clue as to what we did to get it, and that with the map you can see almost all the missing ones by comparing it to yours. But if you have trouble with a particular challenge, match or number, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to do it.