Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Forbidden Layer

HQ

Before delving into this guide, remember that the focus is on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the index of all guides, take an Eelevator to this central guide to get all 777 bananas.

Also, remember that the name of each Banandium Gem gives you clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours below can help. Still don't know how to get a specific banana? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

The Forbidden Layer is the last special stop before the Planet Core, the "big reveal" (call it a spoiler) and the final battle. As such, it introduces one of the most mind-blowing mechanics in all of Donkey Kong Bananza. The game was already hinting at something along those lines with propulsion or rainbow bridge-generating sharks, but in this layer, in the areas that Securitone activates, what you can do is pick up any piece of material or terrain, throw it in any direction and watch as it leaves a new path behind it. It's awesome.

DK and ̶L̶a̶d̶y̶ Pauline running over the path they've just created, ignoring the incoming sniper missile.

This is an ad:

All bananas in Forbidden Layer and where to find them

The extra banana post-game is given to you by Grumpy, once you've defeated you-know-who and revealed you-know-what. Otherwise, it's a matter of understanding the changing materials and experimenting with the path mechanics. Here we go:

Total: 25 bananas

Layer SL1500: bananas 1-25

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Scrubbed Muckety-Muck!

Secret in the Shaft

Soggy First Steps

Swift Sideways Shuffle

No Swimming, No Slipping

Battle: Nighty Night, Nemesis

Pitching for Passage

Past the Shuffling Ceiling

Under, Up, and Inside

Battle: Forged Path Upward

Passage to the Lonely Island

Perilous Passage

Cranky's Forbidden Rant

Halfway Shuffled

Balloons in the Shuffle

Survived the Shuffle

Unwelcome at Go-No-Further Gate!

Battle: Shuffling Walls

Forbidden Smashin' Stats

Passage through Lava

Shuffling Ascent

Behind the Shuffle

Atop the Shuffle

A Gift from Grumpy

Forbidden Chip Exchange



Forbidden Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.

This is an ad: