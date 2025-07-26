Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Forbidden Layer

Before delving into this guide, remember that the focus is on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the index of all guides, take an Eelevator to this central guide to get all 777 bananas.
Also, remember that the name of each Banandium Gem gives you clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours below can help.
The Forbidden Layer is the last special stop before the Planet Core, the "big reveal" (call it a spoiler) and the final battle. As such, it introduces one of the most mind-blowing mechanics in all of Donkey Kong Bananza. The game was already hinting at something along those lines with propulsion or rainbow bridge-generating sharks, but in this layer, in the areas that Securitone activates, what you can do is pick up any piece of material or terrain, throw it in any direction and watch as it leaves a new path behind it. It's awesome.
The extra banana post-game is given to you by Grumpy, once you've defeated you-know-who and revealed you-know-what. Otherwise, it's a matter of understanding the changing materials and experimenting with the path mechanics. Here we go:
Total: 25 bananas
Layer SL1500: bananas 1-25
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.