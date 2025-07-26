English
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Forbidden Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL1500 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before delving into this guide, remember that the focus is on a single Layer. If you are looking for general tips and tricks or the index of all guides, take an Eelevator to this central guide to get all 777 bananas.

Also, remember that the name of each Banandium Gem gives you clues on how to get it, and comparing your map with ours below can help. Still don't know how to get a specific banana? Tell us the number in the comments and we'll give you a hand.

The Forbidden Layer is the last special stop before the Planet Core, the "big reveal" (call it a spoiler) and the final battle. As such, it introduces one of the most mind-blowing mechanics in all of Donkey Kong Bananza. The game was already hinting at something along those lines with propulsion or rainbow bridge-generating sharks, but in this layer, in the areas that Securitone activates, what you can do is pick up any piece of material or terrain, throw it in any direction and watch as it leaves a new path behind it. It's awesome.

Donkey Kong Bananza
DK and ̶L̶a̶d̶y̶ Pauline running over the path they've just created, ignoring the incoming sniper missile.
All bananas in Forbidden Layer and where to find them

The extra banana post-game is given to you by Grumpy, once you've defeated you-know-who and revealed you-know-what. Otherwise, it's a matter of understanding the changing materials and experimenting with the path mechanics. Here we go:

Total: 25 bananas
Layer SL1500: bananas 1-25
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Scrubbed Muckety-Muck!

  2. Secret in the Shaft

  3. Soggy First Steps

  4. Swift Sideways Shuffle

  5. No Swimming, No Slipping

  6. Battle: Nighty Night, Nemesis

  7. Pitching for Passage

  8. Past the Shuffling Ceiling

  9. Under, Up, and Inside

  10. Battle: Forged Path Upward

  11. Passage to the Lonely Island

  12. Perilous Passage

  13. Cranky's Forbidden Rant

  14. Halfway Shuffled

  15. Balloons in the Shuffle

  16. Survived the Shuffle

  17. Unwelcome at Go-No-Further Gate!

  18. Battle: Shuffling Walls

  19. Forbidden Smashin' Stats

  20. Passage through Lava

  21. Shuffling Ascent

  22. Behind the Shuffle

  23. Atop the Shuffle

  24. A Gift from Grumpy

  25. Forbidden Chip Exchange

Donkey Kong Bananza
Forbidden Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
Donkey Kong Bananza
