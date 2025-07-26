Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Feast Layer

HQ

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub for access to all the guides for all the Layers, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Note also that the names of the Banandium Gems in the list below already give you a hint on how to get them. Compare your map with our full map and, if you're missing one, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

"Snot, salt and garish colours, yuck!" This is probably the first thing you'll express when you get to Feast Layer - how can they talk about food when everything is covered in slime? And wasn't I reaching the Planet Core already? Well, no. That's how risky Donkey Kong Bananza's latest big Layer is, with another bevy of Banandium Gems to find, a gigantic burger to prepare and a new dissolve mechanic. Wash your hands and let's get down to business.



All the bananas in Feast Layer and where to find them

This theme park and amusement park is all about ridding the switches that prepare the big banana burger of slime and Void corruption. Of course, there's a house of horrors, a rollercoaster... and a costume challenge for the post-game.

Total: 69 bananas

Sublayer SL1400: bananas 1-3

Sublayer SL1401: bananas 4-30

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Free Fallin' to the Feast Layer!

A Slime-Slathered Treat

Wrecked by Freestyle Bananzas

Fast-Paced Freestyle Bananzas

Lost and Found under the Building

Battle: Bouncy Beatings

Snacking from the Stockroom

A Banana among Friends

Battle: Wallopoid Warfare

A Soda-Infused Banana

The Feast Growtone

The Hungry Feast Growtone

The Sated Feast Growtone

A Secret Salty Snack

Slinging the Salt

Melting the Muck

Steamed-and-Salted Banana

At a Grate Height

'Round the Grater-Go-Round!

Through the Mauling Walls

A Wall All Alone

Falling Mauling Walls

Up High in a Sky Container

Swingin' through Kingly Swings!

Soda-Spout Clean Out

Battle: Muck on Parade

Shifty Smash: Over the Oil Lake

Feast Smashin' Stats

Feast Quiz Master

Feast Fragmentone Recovery

Feast Fragmentone Restoration

Banana by a Greasy River

Center of the Oil Stream

Battle: Mine-Cart Muck

Fryin' at Ferocious Fryhouse!

Feast Hide-and-Seek

Roarcoaster Rest Stop

Behind a Roaring Waterfall

A Roaring Finish

Unmucking the Works

Fries on the Side

The Duct Inspector's Reward

Floating on a Royal Oil Cruise!

The Salt's Last Stop

Eating the Lion's Share

Shifty Smash: Huge Monument

Danger Doubling Back

Battle: Labyrinth Lurkers

Triple-Gated Banana

Shifty Smash: Out of the Box

Up through the Layer of Muck

Folded into the Patty

Order Up at the Banana Burger!

Under the Lion's Mane

A Snack with a View

Crowning the Monarch

Feast Chip Exchange

Muckin' Up Cat-Scratch Kitchen!

Battle: Ducking the Muck Wall

Stuck in the Gutter

Cranky's Feast Rant

As Seen through the Grate

The Muck's Private Stash

Resist the Tide of Walls

Bouncing Tall off a Wall

Strike Back against the Walls

Melt through the Metal Bridge

Stuck in the Muck

Decked Out in Matching Clothes





How to get the first Banandium Gem in Feast Layer

Come on, confess it, you got here by googling "where is banana 1 of Feast Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza". We understand. We would have done it... had the game come out when we ran into the same problem. And we've seen it happen to other journalists and a lot of people since the game came out.

Because it's not so much a question of "where is it", it's a question of "how to get it down there". Indeed, the first banana in the Feast Layer is the same as many others, upon reaching the area. So where has it gone?

You're already realising it, aren't you? You've had an oversight, just like many other players, because the game masterfully entertained you with certain unforeseen events. What is the Layer before this one? "Groove Layer". Wrong. You went to the Groove Layer because Harmoneel swallowed Pauline just as you were about to jump down the sinkhole. See what we mean?

The previous one in the natural progression would have been the Radiance Layer. And that's where you should go to finish what you left unfinished.

Teleport to the Radiance Layer and then to the final sublayer, SL1204, where you'll see that the sinkhole is still covered by one of those Void Co. locked domes. The key awaits you further down, in a semi-basement cave, floating above a snake-like Fractone (see photos).

Get it and open the dome: there's your banana (actually a bunch of three). Now, finally, do what you never did even if you couldn't remember: jump down the sinkhole, land on Feast Layer and you'll have your prize in your grasp.

The key, the whole, and the treasure.