Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Feast Layer

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub for access to all the guides for all the Layers, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.
Note also that the names of the Banandium Gems in the list below already give you a hint on how to get them. Compare your map with our full map and, if you're missing one, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.
"Snot, salt and garish colours, yuck!" This is probably the first thing you'll express when you get to Feast Layer - how can they talk about food when everything is covered in slime? And wasn't I reaching the Planet Core already? Well, no. That's how risky Donkey Kong Bananza's latest big Layer is, with another bevy of Banandium Gems to find, a gigantic burger to prepare and a new dissolve mechanic. Wash your hands and let's get down to business.
This theme park and amusement park is all about ridding the switches that prepare the big banana burger of slime and Void corruption. Of course, there's a house of horrors, a rollercoaster... and a costume challenge for the post-game.
Total: 69 bananas
Sublayer SL1400: bananas 1-3
Sublayer SL1401: bananas 4-30
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.
Come on, confess it, you got here by googling "where is banana 1 of Feast Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza". We understand. We would have done it... had the game come out when we ran into the same problem. And we've seen it happen to other journalists and a lot of people since the game came out.
Because it's not so much a question of "where is it", it's a question of "how to get it down there". Indeed, the first banana in the Feast Layer is the same as many others, upon reaching the area. So where has it gone?
You're already realising it, aren't you? You've had an oversight, just like many other players, because the game masterfully entertained you with certain unforeseen events. What is the Layer before this one? "Groove Layer". Wrong. You went to the Groove Layer because Harmoneel swallowed Pauline just as you were about to jump down the sinkhole. See what we mean?
The previous one in the natural progression would have been the Radiance Layer. And that's where you should go to finish what you left unfinished.
Teleport to the Radiance Layer and then to the final sublayer, SL1204, where you'll see that the sinkhole is still covered by one of those Void Co. locked domes. The key awaits you further down, in a semi-basement cave, floating above a snake-like Fractone (see photos).
Get it and open the dome: there's your banana (actually a bunch of three). Now, finally, do what you never did even if you couldn't remember: jump down the sinkhole, land on Feast Layer and you'll have your prize in your grasp.