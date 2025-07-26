English
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Feast Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this Layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayer SL1400 and 1401 to tell you all about it.

HQ

Before we begin, a reminder that this is a guide dedicated exclusively to a single Layer, which is what Donkey Kong Bananza's game "worlds" are called. If you want general tips and tricks for finding bananas or a hub for access to all the guides for all the Layers, check out Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

Note also that the names of the Banandium Gems in the list below already give you a hint on how to get them. Compare your map with our full map and, if you're missing one, let us know in the comments and we'll tell you how to get it.

"Snot, salt and garish colours, yuck!" This is probably the first thing you'll express when you get to Feast Layer - how can they talk about food when everything is covered in slime? And wasn't I reaching the Planet Core already? Well, no. That's how risky Donkey Kong Bananza's latest big Layer is, with another bevy of Banandium Gems to find, a gigantic burger to prepare and a new dissolve mechanic. Wash your hands and let's get down to business.

"Look DK, everything the slime touches is our kingdom".
All the bananas in Feast Layer and where to find them

This theme park and amusement park is all about ridding the switches that prepare the big banana burger of slime and Void corruption. Of course, there's a house of horrors, a rollercoaster... and a costume challenge for the post-game.

Total: 69 bananas
Sublayer SL1400: bananas 1-3
Sublayer SL1401: bananas 4-30
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Free Fallin' to the Feast Layer!

  2. A Slime-Slathered Treat

  3. Wrecked by Freestyle Bananzas

  4. Fast-Paced Freestyle Bananzas

  5. Lost and Found under the Building

  6. Battle: Bouncy Beatings

  7. Snacking from the Stockroom

  8. A Banana among Friends

  9. Battle: Wallopoid Warfare

  10. A Soda-Infused Banana

  11. The Feast Growtone

  12. The Hungry Feast Growtone

  13. The Sated Feast Growtone

  14. A Secret Salty Snack

  15. Slinging the Salt

  16. Melting the Muck

  17. Steamed-and-Salted Banana

  18. At a Grate Height

  19. 'Round the Grater-Go-Round!

  20. Through the Mauling Walls

  21. A Wall All Alone

  22. Falling Mauling Walls

  23. Up High in a Sky Container

  24. Swingin' through Kingly Swings!

  25. Soda-Spout Clean Out

  26. Battle: Muck on Parade

  27. Shifty Smash: Over the Oil Lake

  28. Feast Smashin' Stats

  29. Feast Quiz Master

  30. Feast Fragmentone Recovery

  31. Feast Fragmentone Restoration

  32. Banana by a Greasy River

  33. Center of the Oil Stream

  34. Battle: Mine-Cart Muck

  35. Fryin' at Ferocious Fryhouse!

  36. Feast Hide-and-Seek

  37. Roarcoaster Rest Stop

  38. Behind a Roaring Waterfall

  39. A Roaring Finish

  40. Unmucking the Works

  41. Fries on the Side

  42. The Duct Inspector's Reward

  43. Floating on a Royal Oil Cruise!

  44. The Salt's Last Stop

  45. Eating the Lion's Share

  46. Shifty Smash: Huge Monument

  47. Danger Doubling Back

  48. Battle: Labyrinth Lurkers

  49. Triple-Gated Banana

  50. Shifty Smash: Out of the Box

  51. Up through the Layer of Muck

  52. Folded into the Patty

  53. Order Up at the Banana Burger!

  54. Under the Lion's Mane

  55. A Snack with a View

  56. Crowning the Monarch

  57. Feast Chip Exchange

  58. Muckin' Up Cat-Scratch Kitchen!

  59. Battle: Ducking the Muck Wall

  60. Stuck in the Gutter

  61. Cranky's Feast Rant

  62. As Seen through the Grate

  63. The Muck's Private Stash

  64. Resist the Tide of Walls

  65. Bouncing Tall off a Wall

  66. Strike Back against the Walls

  67. Melt through the Metal Bridge

  68. Stuck in the Muck

  69. Decked Out in Matching Clothes

Feast Layer's banana map in Donkey Kong Bananza. Click to enlarge.
How to get the first Banandium Gem in Feast Layer

Come on, confess it, you got here by googling "where is banana 1 of Feast Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza". We understand. We would have done it... had the game come out when we ran into the same problem. And we've seen it happen to other journalists and a lot of people since the game came out.

Because it's not so much a question of "where is it", it's a question of "how to get it down there". Indeed, the first banana in the Feast Layer is the same as many others, upon reaching the area. So where has it gone?

You're already realising it, aren't you? You've had an oversight, just like many other players, because the game masterfully entertained you with certain unforeseen events. What is the Layer before this one? "Groove Layer". Wrong. You went to the Groove Layer because Harmoneel swallowed Pauline just as you were about to jump down the sinkhole. See what we mean?

The previous one in the natural progression would have been the Radiance Layer. And that's where you should go to finish what you left unfinished.

Teleport to the Radiance Layer and then to the final sublayer, SL1204, where you'll see that the sinkhole is still covered by one of those Void Co. locked domes. The key awaits you further down, in a semi-basement cave, floating above a snake-like Fractone (see photos).

Get it and open the dome: there's your banana (actually a bunch of three). Now, finally, do what you never did even if you couldn't remember: jump down the sinkhole, land on Feast Layer and you'll have your prize in your grasp.

The key, the whole, and the treasure.
The key, the whole, and the treasure.
Bonus: Here's how to get Banana #25. Stop trying to jump from very high!
Bonus: Here's how to get Banana #25. Stop trying to jump from very high!
Score

REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons
