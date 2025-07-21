Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Canyon Layer

HQ

First, remember: This guide covers only one Layer (the "worlds" of the game). If you're looking for general tips or access to all guides for all Layers, visit: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

The Canyon Layer is the first great world to have fun in, because you've already learned plenty in the previous three. It's one of the more vertical ones and is packed, but packed with bananas and Fossils. It also introduces the mine cart sections and even has a stone sculpture dedicated to Void, Grumpy, and Poppy from Void Co.

All the bananas in Canyon Layer and where to find them

Interestingly, of its 80 total Banandium Gems, only one, the last one, comes with the postgame, so you can spend literally hours in the canyon already on your first playthrough of the game - enjoy!

This is an ad:

Total: 80 bananas

Sublayer SL300: bananas 1-60

Sublayer SL301: bananas 61-79

Sublayer SL302: banana 80

Underlined : new bananas, added after the end of the game.



Tumbled into the Canyon Layer!

Behind Tallfall Cliffs

Hanging in the Cliffs

Scenic Smokestack View

Shifty Smash: Cliff Valley

Growing from the Stone Wall

Buried in Tallfall Cliffs

Unpilfered Potassium

Stuck in a Side Cave

Pay Dirt under the Plateau

Battle: Exploding Pork Platoon

Spinning in the Stone Pillar

Moseyed into the Village!

High Shelf Down Below

Sunken and Soaking

Mine Your Step

Kaboom the Hidden Room

Mine the Gaps

An Underground Guide

Canyon Fragmentone Recovery

Canyon Fragmentone Restoration

Traversing the Cliff

Unplundered Produce

Wrecked by Kong Bananza

Quickly with Kong Bananza

Beneath the Central Pillar

Sparkling in the Secret Storeroom

Banandium Gem in the House

Unstuck the Mine Cart

Big-Wheel Balloons

Big-Wheel Basement

Big-Wheel Back Room

Shifty Smash: Cliffs Edge

Sleeping by the Smokestack

Canyon Smashin' Stats

An Edible Earring

Banana up the Nose

Hidden beneath Scoundrels

Circling in the Concrete Pillar

Battle: Sturdy Pork Platoon

Finally within Reach

Battle: Explosive Laps

The Canyon Growtone

The Hungry Canyon Growtone

The Sated Canyon Growtone

The Lift's Secret Stop

Going Up!

Going Way, Way Up!

Cranky's Canyon Rant

Canyon Hide-and-Seek

Proximity Punching

Bust through the Giraffe's Spot

Behind the Moving Walls

Above the Moving Walls

Slip into the Secret Room

Hanging from the Crane

The Crane's Precious Cargo

Battle: Knotted-Thorn Knockout

Foreman's Secret Stash

Canyon Chip Exchange

Beat Grumpy Kong!

Battle: Laser-Wall Brawl

The Refinery's Hidden Hallway

Peak's Peek at the Refinery

Asleep in a Dormitory

Surveying the Staff Dorms

Tucked Away in a Dormitory

Battle: Leaps over the Laser

Laser-Zone Crossing

Laying Low in the Laser Zone

Laser-Zone End Point

De-Voiding the Dorms

Beat the Mad Mixer!

Mad Mixer's Parting Gift

Dropped into the Refinery Depths!

Shifty Smash: Moving Targets

Treasure by the Triceratops

Under Twin-Horn Smokestacks

Hanging Hallway over the Refinery

Decked Out in Helmets



Canyon Layer: Full Banandium Gem map. (Click to see full screen).

This is an ad: