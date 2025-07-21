English
Gamereactor
guide
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Canyon Layer

Where are the trickiest bananas in this layer before and after the credits? We dug into sublayers 300, 301, and 302 to tell you all about it.

HQ

First, remember: This guide covers only one Layer (the "worlds" of the game). If you're looking for general tips or access to all guides for all Layers, visit: Donkey Kong Bananza: Guide to Collecting all 777 Banandium Gems.

The Canyon Layer is the first great world to have fun in, because you've already learned plenty in the previous three. It's one of the more vertical ones and is packed, but packed with bananas and Fossils. It also introduces the mine cart sections and even has a stone sculpture dedicated to Void, Grumpy, and Poppy from Void Co.

Donkey Kong Bananza

All the bananas in Canyon Layer and where to find them

Interestingly, of its 80 total Banandium Gems, only one, the last one, comes with the postgame, so you can spend literally hours in the canyon already on your first playthrough of the game - enjoy!

Total: 80 bananas
Sublayer SL300: bananas 1-60
Sublayer SL301: bananas 61-79
Sublayer SL302: banana 80
Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.


  1. Tumbled into the Canyon Layer!

  2. Behind Tallfall Cliffs

  3. Hanging in the Cliffs

  4. Scenic Smokestack View

  5. Shifty Smash: Cliff Valley

  6. Growing from the Stone Wall

  7. Buried in Tallfall Cliffs

  8. Unpilfered Potassium

  9. Stuck in a Side Cave

  10. Pay Dirt under the Plateau

  11. Battle: Exploding Pork Platoon

  12. Spinning in the Stone Pillar

  13. Moseyed into the Village!

  14. High Shelf Down Below

  15. Sunken and Soaking

  16. Mine Your Step

  17. Kaboom the Hidden Room

  18. Mine the Gaps

  19. An Underground Guide

  20. Canyon Fragmentone Recovery

  21. Canyon Fragmentone Restoration

  22. Traversing the Cliff

  23. Unplundered Produce

  24. Wrecked by Kong Bananza

  25. Quickly with Kong Bananza

  26. Beneath the Central Pillar

  27. Sparkling in the Secret Storeroom

  28. Banandium Gem in the House

  29. Unstuck the Mine Cart

  30. Big-Wheel Balloons

  31. Big-Wheel Basement

  32. Big-Wheel Back Room

  33. Shifty Smash: Cliffs Edge

  34. Sleeping by the Smokestack

  35. Canyon Smashin' Stats

  36. An Edible Earring

  37. Banana up the Nose

  38. Hidden beneath Scoundrels

  39. Circling in the Concrete Pillar

  40. Battle: Sturdy Pork Platoon

  41. Finally within Reach

  42. Battle: Explosive Laps

  43. The Canyon Growtone

  44. The Hungry Canyon Growtone

  45. The Sated Canyon Growtone

  46. The Lift's Secret Stop

  47. Going Up!

  48. Going Way, Way Up!

  49. Cranky's Canyon Rant

  50. Canyon Hide-and-Seek

  51. Proximity Punching

  52. Bust through the Giraffe's Spot

  53. Behind the Moving Walls

  54. Above the Moving Walls

  55. Slip into the Secret Room

  56. Hanging from the Crane

  57. The Crane's Precious Cargo

  58. Battle: Knotted-Thorn Knockout

  59. Foreman's Secret Stash

  60. Canyon Chip Exchange

  61. Beat Grumpy Kong!

  62. Battle: Laser-Wall Brawl

  63. The Refinery's Hidden Hallway

  64. Peak's Peek at the Refinery

  65. Asleep in a Dormitory

  66. Surveying the Staff Dorms

  67. Tucked Away in a Dormitory

  68. Battle: Leaps over the Laser

  69. Laser-Zone Crossing

  70. Laying Low in the Laser Zone

  71. Laser-Zone End Point

  72. De-Voiding the Dorms

  73. Beat the Mad Mixer!

  74. Mad Mixer's Parting Gift

  75. Dropped into the Refinery Depths!

  76. Shifty Smash: Moving Targets

  77. Treasure by the Triceratops

  78. Under Twin-Horn Smokestacks

  79. Hanging Hallway over the Refinery

  80. Decked Out in Helmets

Canyon Layer: Full Banandium Gem map. (Click to see full screen).
Canyon Layer: Full Banandium Gem map. (Click to see full screen).
