Donkey Kong Bananza: All the bananas in Canyon Layer

The Canyon Layer is the first great world to have fun in, because you've already learned plenty in the previous three. It's one of the more vertical ones and is packed, but packed with bananas and Fossils. It also introduces the mine cart sections and even has a stone sculpture dedicated to Void, Grumpy, and Poppy from Void Co.
All the bananas in Canyon Layer and where to find them
Interestingly, of its 80 total Banandium Gems, only one, the last one, comes with the postgame, so you can spend literally hours in the canyon already on your first playthrough of the game - enjoy!
Total: 80 bananas
Sublayer SL300: bananas 1-60
Sublayer SL301: bananas 61-79
Sublayer SL302: banana 80 Underlined: new bananas, added after the end of the game.
Where are the trickiest bananas in this layer before and after the credits, and how do you get the ones that involve overcoming a challenge? We dug into sublayers 100, 101, and 102 to tell you all about it.